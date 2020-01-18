advertisement

Former Meretz chief Zehava Galon read the Facebook post in which right-wing leader Naftali Bennett explained why he would not include anyone in the Knesset who has a picture of a man in his living room who murdered 29 innocent people. And she wasn’t impressed.

“Seeing Naftali Bennett’s role as the ideological opponent of a merger with Otzma Yehudit was more than I could swallow,” wrote Galon in a Haaretz comment last week, adding that there was no difference in her eyes between the two Leader of the Kahanists gives The Party of Otzma Yehudit, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and the leader of the far-right Habayit Hayehudi, Rafi Peretz.

Galon added that Ben-Gvir is not a red flag for Bennett and his political partner Ayelet Shaked. they have negotiated with him in the past. “You should stop pretending to be better than Ben-Gvir. They are exactly the same,” she wrote. A day earlier in the Hebrew edition of Haaretz, Rogel Alpher went one step further and said: “Netanyahu is Ben-Gvir. Likud is Ben-Gvir … Religious Zionism is Ben-Gvir. In short, Ben-Gvir is on the right. ”

It is easy to understand and even sympathize with Galon and Alphers’ lack of tolerance for the nuances in the camp of the nationalist right, especially when they are served in the narrow style of Bennett, who this time broke his own kitsch record: “We are not from exile returned to the land of Israel to live among unhindered militias who take the law into their own hands. ”

How bad is it that we have to be happy about the existence of right-wing extremists who do without Baruch Goldstein, speak out against a change of population or dream of annexation without giving the Palestinians the right to vote and promising the most moral apartheid state in the United States.

But does Bennett’s statement that he’s not ready to work with someone who adores Goldstein really doesn’t matter? Isn’t it worth not being willing to honor a murderer by teaming up with one of his followers? And is there no difference at all between Bennett and Ben-Gvir? Is the entire Zionist religious movement Ben-Gvir? Is the whole thing really right with Ben-Gvir?

Kahanist Itamar Ben-Gvir of Otzma Yehudit, January 15, 2020. Ohad Zwigenberg

These questions are important because there is always a more extreme perspective that denies the differences between Ben-Gvir on the one hand and Galon and Alpher on the other, and each of them as one of the 50 shades of Zionism considers all of its injustices.

For example, the non-Zionist who remains in Israel refuses to recognize the differences between Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu. For example, here is my Haaretz colleague Gideon Levy, who wrote last month: “One day it will be so far in the not too distant future: Benjamin Netanyahu will no longer be prime minister …” A new government will emerge, a government of national unity. Doubts will arise in our hearts: What has actually changed? ”

It is easy to try to take such a step – based on experience – but we have to resist this temptation because it will always serve the ideological rival whose camp will only expand with this act of political exile. And the right always welcomes new rights with open arms.

We on the left must see this tendency to reject the nuances on the right as a direct result of the political war of wear that Netanyahu is waging. This is despair that deprives us of the political carpet that we stand on and that we can use to bring about change. Continuing this course will create a dangerous alienation from politics and its importance.

When I watched the Knesset party slate with the same feeling of alienation from politics, I wondered for a moment who all of these people were in the picture. What do you want from us? What is the disagreement? Dozens of men and women with different names, which differ in the color and length of their hair, the shades of their skin, the number of wrinkles and the facial expression.

I wondered where in the picture was the trait that linked them to one or the other party. is it noticeable? In desperation, I asked myself: would anything in the world change if we mixed up tickets with their names like lottery numbers and randomly divided them into different parties?

