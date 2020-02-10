The High Court of Justice is expected to petition Monday morning from two Israeli historians, Dr. Nadav Kaplan and Dr. Shay Hazkani, who have reached a dead end in their efforts to complete their research. Dr. Kaplan investigates the murder of Israel Kastner in 1957 while Dr. Hazkani writes about the riots in Haifa’s Wadi Salib two years later. Shin Bet’s security service refuses to allow the two to examine documents in its archives related to these delicate, stressful events that were undeniably public.

The state’s response to both cases, which have been petitioned, has not denied that many documents related to these incidents remain hidden from the public. In addition, there is so much material that the state fears that those who check it before its release will “distract” so much personnel that Shin Bet’s ongoing operations could be undermined. And if that wasn’t enough, the state hides, as so often, behind this perpetual excuse of “state security”, which for a simple reason is difficult to question: the material is classified, so there is no way to prove it whether its publication would endanger the security of the state or not.

But past cases where archive material that was hidden for “state security” reasons was finally released after long struggles has shown that this claim is often unfounded. You don’t have to be a senior security guard to understand that uncovering Shin Bet’s possible involvement in Kastner’s murder or monitoring leaders of the Mizrahi protests in the 1950s cannot compromise state security in 2020. When there is sensitive information These files can be used to summarize information about specific Shin Bet agents or the company’s operating methods without being able to access complete documents.

The real reason for the extensive censorship is evidently the unwillingness of the state and its security and intelligence agencies to reveal flattering chapters of their past. For example, inappropriate political interference through the persecution of elected officials or protest leaders or links to dubious elements, including Nazi war criminals – as anyone who has thoroughly investigated the complex Kastner case knows.

Supreme Court judges must explain to the state, and with it Shin Bet, that in the 21st century they cannot withhold historical information that is available to the public or prevent researchers from doing their job of writing more precise history to undermine the reputation of a particular organization. The truth will come out in the end. A democratic state should make this possible and not create obstacles.

