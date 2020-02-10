The outcome was predictable as Heba Yazbak appealed to the Central Electoral Supreme Court to exclude her from the March 2 Knesset election. The Supreme Court has always attached great importance to the right to vote, a cornerstone of democracy. As a result, it has only confirmed the disqualification of candidates or party congresses in extreme exceptional cases.

Yazbak’s previous statements, despite their outrageous nature, were clearly not such a case – “not even close,” as Judge Menachem Mazuz put it.

They were few and sporadic, they were not systematic and did not constitute a critical mass; and they were made seven years ago and then five years ago. After clarifying her opposition to all forms of violence and illegal activity in Hebrew and Arabic, the idea of ​​disqualifying her should have been dropped – this was also the opinion of Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit.

It is important to remember that disqualification is not a punitive, but a preventive measure. It is therefore unacceptable to resort to it unless it is clear that something needs to be prevented (support for the armed struggle of a terrorist organization). Such a conclusion should be obvious even without the fine distinctions that the majority of judges have made – for example, between the support of an individual and a terrorist act.

It is worrying that four of the nine judges supported the disqualification of Yazbak, who is on the predominantly Arab joint list. Among them was the President of the Supreme Court, Esther Hayut, who wrote the main dissent. The divergent judges refused to make the disqualification dependent on the likelihood that the Knesset Joint List member would receive support from the Office for Armed Combat and ignored the criteria set out in previous Supreme Court judgments.

Hayut found nothing positive in Yazbak’s explanations, even if she said that some were no less troubling than what she said earlier. Judge Noam Sohlberg also rejected Yazbak’s statements without even evaluating their credibility.

There are reasons to suspect that what motivated the dissenting judges was disgust at Yazbak’s statements, which triggered their “denunciation reflex,” as Justice Isaac Amit put it. Some of the majority judges even explicitly warned of the temptation to rule based on emotions and emphasized the court’s obligation to resist such temptation.

As Hayut himself stated in an earlier judgment, “Disgust is one thing; There are other reasons for excluding Knesset elections. “However, when Hayut underwent particularly disgust, she followed her feelings rather than her own judgment, as one of Yazbak’s explanations says from her description as“ very difficult to bear ”.

President of the Supreme Court Esther Hayut

Unfortunately, the dissenting judges found that Yazbak’s few sporadic statements were indeed systematic, recurring, and consistent, and a critical mass, when in fact they weren’t. In order to substantiate their view, they had to search for “evidence”, such as visiting a prisoner for security breaches or the joy they expressed when he was released, and then interpreting the actions as support for the armed smuggling of a terrorist organization , This clearly contradicts the precedent of the court and the wording of the law.

Contrary conclusion

When judge Yosef Elron argued that the disqualification required support for a particular terrorist organization’s armed struggle, he took a particularly rigorous approach that should have convinced him to allow Yazbak’s appeal. But he came to the opposite conclusion.

It is also bizarre that President of the Supreme Court, Hayut, quoted from a statement in a previous ruling that “terror and democracy are like fire and water and cannot live together,” while ignoring the fact that Palestinian terrorists violated the not connected to Hamas, it is not aimed at Israeli democracy, but at the opposition of democracy – an occupation regime in which they have no civil rights.

However, what particularly troubled the minority’s conclusions was their incompatibility with previous decisions. For example, it is impossible to agree the court’s decision to give right-wing extremist Baruch Marzel two opportunities to run for the Knesset based on his statements, with dissidents refusing to give Yazbak any such chance. It is also not possible to reconcile the lenient attitude towards the extreme right Itamar Ben-Gvir with the harshness towards Yazbak, since the weight of the evidence against him was far greater than the evidence against her and contained some very disturbing statements on his part in recent years. However, the court unanimously decided not to disqualify him based on his statements.

It is just as difficult to reconcile the generally mild attitude that Sohlberg and Justice David Mintz have taken with their attitude towards Yazbak in relation to inciting racism. How is it possible that the divergent judges did not repeatedly ask themselves whether they discriminated against the Arab minority compared to the Jewish majority – especially when Judge Daphne Barak-Erez did not expressly state the problems with the disqualification of Yazbak compared to others from the No choice?

Equal treatment test

Equal treatment of minorities is the most important test for the actions of the Supreme Court. It is therefore unfortunate that it only passed the test very thinly. In fact, the court agreed that Yazbak could not be disqualified for denying Israel’s existence as a Jewish state (an excuse routinely used in efforts to disqualify Arab parties and Arab Knesset members).

The complaint of the unanimous disqualification of the Mishpat Tzedek election committee, which was founded by the wife of Yigal Amir, the assassin of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, was also upheld. The reason was simple: the party leader Larisa Trembovler-Amir made repulsive statements, but did not contain any grounds for disqualification.

The central electoral committee has once again demonstrated that it does not comply with the law, but acts outside the law. It acts like a kind of popular tribunal that disqualifies any party or candidate whose views it considers immoral or disturbing. This lawlessness must stop. Even if the unlawful decisions of the committee are overturned by the Supreme Court, they do great harm. The committee should be replaced by an independent body appointed by the president.