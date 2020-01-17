advertisement

The “first Bedouin promenade” was inaugurated in December at a ceremonial event in Qasr al-Sir, six kilometers west of the southern Israeli city of Dimona. Parade along the striking, colorful new promenade: they wore custom-made, colorful shirts with Bedouin embroidery for the event and the inscription Tayelet Harikma (“embroidery promenade”) were decorated in Hebrew and Arabic. Qasr al-Sir has 10 pre-schools, three primary schools and one secondary school. No one was absent from the ceremony, which showed a lot of local pride and smiles.

The new embroidery promenade is 800 meters long and is located southwest of Highway 25 in the Negev desert. You can’t miss it. It draws the eye – a bold streak of color against the light yellow landscape. Seven huge, totem pole-like metal columns protrude above the promenade, reaching a height of nine meters. The columns are laser-cut sheets with different Bedouin embroidery motifs. Along the promenade there are three places and rest areas with signs that provide information about Wadi al-Sir, a river bed adjacent to the promenade, and about the village of Qasr al-Sir. There are a variety of outdoor exercise machines at the northern end. At the official inauguration, this was called “the first Bedouin sports center in the country”.

advertisement

I walked along the promenade a couple of times. Two children’s orchestras played. A class sang. A local scout force waved and ran through the drills. A slight stench blew from the nearby stream, but nobody paid attention. If we don’t talk about the stench, it may evaporate.

I spent five hours in Qasr al-Sir and I admit that my attitude towards the new promenade fluctuated a few times. At first my answer was pleasantly surprised. Everything looks colorful, well designed and well done. The contrast between the bright new promenade and the houses of the neighboring village opposite the whirlpool could not be stronger. A beautiful facade with a pitiful backdrop.

This idea followed the happy first encounter: Qasr al-Sir, an officially recognized place, still does not have a suitable sewage system. The residents get their electricity from solar panels that they install on the roof of their house, not from Israel’s national grid. Power cuts are common. Many of the houses are in poor condition. Nevertheless, the Neve Midbar Regional Council, the Drainage Agency, the Open Spaces Fund, the Israeli Land Administration and the Ministry of the Environment and Agriculture invested 3.7 million shekels (just over a million dollars) in the construction of the promenade. Where’s the logic here? Wouldn’t it have made more sense to invest in the infrastructure? Wouldn’t it be worth mentioning that the Neve Midbar Council was at the bottom of the Central Bureau of Statistics’s socio-economic index in 2015?

The colorful new promenade forms the backdrop for the smelly Wadi al-Sir.Eliyahu Hershkovitz

It soon became clear to me that such thoughts are typical of a visitor outside the city who lives in a house that is connected to the power supply and who believes that he knows better than anyone else what the villagers really need. In Qasr al-Sir I learned that there are many people who think that this somewhat strange promenade, which seems a little unnecessary or at least a little premature to a visitor, is the best thing that has ever happened to the community.

Ibrahim al-Hawashla is the head of the Neve Midbar Regional Council. The inauguration of the promenade was a very special day for him. He shook hands continuously, hugged and kissed well-wishers and walked along the promenade with me like a proud father at his child’s wedding. Al-Hawashla is the first elected president. His predecessor was Rahamim Yona, who was appointed by the Ministry of the Interior. The Neve Midbar Regional Council is just seven years old. It was founded in 2012 together with the Al-Kasum Regional Council. Both emerged from the division of the Abu Basma Regional Council and were founded in the light of Bedouin population growth in the Negev. 40,000 Bedouins live in the municipality of Neve Midbar south of the Be’er Sheva-Dimona motorway, some in recognized communities such as Abu Karinat (1,800 inhabitants), Abu Talul (1,800 inhabitants) and Bir Hadaj (5,000 inhabitants). and Qasr al-Sir and others in so-called unrecognized communities.

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

A display window

Al-Hawashla explains that there was a need to manage the wastewater that flows along the Wadi al-Sir, which led to the creation of the promenade. “Part of the waste water from Dimona is still flowing here and I’m sure you can smell it. We wanted to regulate this health risk and this is where the idea for the promenade came from,” he says.

“We make it a beautiful place. I see it as our shop window. The whole country is passing on Highway 25 and from now on they won’t be able to ignore us. Because of the promenade we stand out. Because this is the window we wanted to we that the promenade presents something from our Bedouin heritage, such as embroidery. We were also happy to improve the status of the Bedouin woman who is associated with the embroidery.

Boardwalk architect Zvika Pasternak, left, with Ibrahim al-Hawashla, Chairman of the Neve Midbar Regional Council, during the inauguration. Eliyahu Hershkovitz

“The boardwalk addresses a number of needs,” continues Al-Hawashla. “It provided Qasr al-Sir residents with sports and leisure infrastructure. the appearance of the village next to the main street is improved; and later it becomes a tourist and artistic attraction, something unique in this community that will bring visitors here. It will be the basis for our tourism and for the economy. Eventually, the entire village becomes an open museum. Perhaps we will also build a Bedouin heritage museum here. Visitors from across the country can see how Bedouins live in the Negev today. You’ll learn about Bedouin embroidery, eat with us in restaurants we build here, shop in the mall built at the end of the boardwalk, and even stay here. I have a vision. I know that not everyone agrees, but in our situation you have to be willing to take risks. ”

Attempts to find people who disagree with Al-Hawashla’s vision have been unsuccessful. If there were such people, they preferred to remain silent and keep their doubts to themselves. Another question that remained unanswered had to do with the smell. If it smelled like it was “regulated”, what was it like before?

Like in Ramat Hasharon

Later, at the official ceremony, Al-Hawashla was joined by Rahat Mayor Faiz Abu Sahiben, Lakiya Council President Ahmed al-Asad, Dimona Mayor Benny Biton and academics from the Center for the Promotion of Shared Society and the Graduate Arts Program in Beit Berl accompanies university. The list of speakers made it clear what honor Qasr al-Sir had on that special day. Rahat, the only Bedouin city and the largest Bedouin community in Israel, has 70,000 inhabitants. Lakiya has 14,000 inhabitants and Dimona 35,000. Their leaders all showed up to honor little Qasr al-Sir. Or maybe they just came to admire the first Bedouin promenade in the universe.

All speakers emphasized that the promenade contains an educational and cultural message. Bedouin society is changing, the Bedouin lifestyle is changing, and so it is necessary to present the old Bedouin heritage so that it does not disappear. Al-Hawashla also said: “The promenade project is a historic moment in the life of the Negev Arabs, especially in Qasr al-Sir. The promenade is part of the regional fabric and an expression of the good neighborly relations and cooperation between the residents of Qasr al-Sir and Dimona and their mayor Benny Biton. ”

Women walk along the new promenade. “We were also happy to improve the status of the Bedouin woman associated with the embroidery,” said Ibrahim al-Hawashla, President of the Council. Eliyahu Hershkovitz

When it was his turn, Biton said: “I am glad that the local leadership, especially the Bedouin leadership in the region, has become more independent and committed and is ready to ask and meet the needs of the population. Nevertheless, the sewage from Dimona still smelled quite strong in the tent where the speeches were held.

At that point, I was thinking: if the people of Qasr al-Sir want a promenade like the promenade, and feel local pride because it was built – who can tell them they are wrong? Perhaps you are really right and the construction of this strange promenade on the banks of the polluted stream will bring pride and joy to the whole community.

At that point, Abed A’sem, the council spokesman, sat next to me and explained to me, quite eloquently and excitedly, how he saw the event: “It is the first time in history that we have received what we want. what we dictate. Not less. It is hard for us to get a permit to build a house in the village, but we managed to build a boardwalk! Don’t make it smaller. We don’t have a beach, but we do have a boardwalk. And now everyone will see that we also have so much culture. This is not the case in any other Arab community. We are people and of course we want to close the gaps. We want something to be proud of. For us, the promenade is a sign of modern culture. Bedouins are used to living in the open, not in a city. What you see here today is a sign of a modern community with a path, paving, lighting, aesthetics and proper planning. Like Ramat Hasharon, ”he said, referring to the wealthy Jewish community in the center of the country. “Don’t laugh. It’s a big deal for us. It’s progress based on our heritage.”

The architect Zvika Pasternak, who designed the promenade, put it this way: “The quality of the small details in the execution is particularly important to us here. The columns, the signage, the finish – all of this was done on a different level than in the Negev. Everything is of very high quality and that is of great importance here. Laser cutting the embroidery patterns on the metal columns was a complicated and expensive job that we insisted on. I firmly believe that if you give the people in Qasr al-Sir a high level of attraction that is well made and looks good, they will do their utmost to preserve them. It belongs to them and was built according to their wishes. Which is how it should be. ‘

They know that the steel pillars will not last long in a Bedouin area.

“This pessimistic attitude has to change. Sometimes a catalyst like this is needed to develop tourism in a village and I believe that tourism will develop here. I think people will continue to keep the promenade in good shape. ”

Raz Arbel, who lives in the Negev and has many years of experience in the tourism industry, is a consultant for tourism development for the Bedouins and also involved in the development of hiking trails. When we later meet in Qasr al-Sir, he tells me that he also believes that the promenade can provide a good foundation for the tourist infrastructure, as it opens a door for Jewish Israelis to go to Qasr for the first time al-sir will enter.

The ceremony ends. The guests drive home. The residents of Qasr al-Sir have an 800 meter long asphalt promenade. On the long drive home I made three wishes: that the promenade should exist and should not be covered with sand; that the stink of sewage should go away; and that the strange idea of ​​building the storefront before deciding what the store sells will succeed. Also that the children, who marched on drums on the way to the first Bedouin sports center, can proudly say: “I come from Qasr al-Sir, where there is a Bedouin promenade with huge colorful columns.”

advertisement