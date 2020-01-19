Israel's chief rabbinate reaffirms full recognition of the Jewish community in Ethiopia - Israel news

advertisement

The Chief Rabbinate Council has emphatically recognized Judaism in the Ethiopian Beta Israel community and accepted the judgment of the late rabbi Ovadia Yosef that the members of the community are Jews under Jewish law.

In the early 1970s, Josef, who was chief rabbi at the time, decided that members of the community were Jews, but that they should undergo a conversion ceremony (Giyur Lechumra) to fear that they would have mixed with Non over the years -Jews.

The Israeli government refused to take Ethiopian Jews to Israel for years, but eventually helped tens of thousands in a series of operations that spanned a decade. Admission to Israeli society was not smooth and they were often discriminated against, including by the rabbinate. Local rabbis, in particular, often forced Ethiopian Jews to meet all possible conditions before being allowed to register for marriage.

The Council’s decision was made during a special session two months ago at Yosef’s house in Jerusalem’s Har Nof district. Haaretz learned that one of those responsible for enforcing the decision was Rabbi Yehuda Dery, Chief Rabbi of Beer Sheva and the brother of Shas party chairman, Interior Minister Arye Dery.

“My teachers and mentors, this is one of the historical decisions that the people of Israel in general and the Ethiopian community in particular will remember for the whole generation,” said Yehuda Dery at the meeting. “I want to say that Maran (Rabbi Ovadia Yosef) made a decision that saved an entire community in his decision to bring the Ethiopian community into the land of Israel and to recognize it in every way as Jews.”

Rabbi Dery noted that there are local rabbis who still make it difficult for members of the Ethiopian community to register for marriage.

“Of course I would like to say, on Maran’s instruction, guidance and decision, that the Chief Rabbinate Council convened Maran’s judgment in 5774 (2014) and approved in writing that the Beta Israel community is in every respect Jewish, of course subject to the conditions for the registration of the marriage, which was then determined by Rabbi (Yosef) Hadane (former chief rabbi of the Ethiopian community), ”said Dery.

“Unfortunately, this decision of 5774 also encountered difficulties with some rabbinates. I propose to re-ratify the 5774 decision at his home on the anniversary of Maran’s death; that, according to the judgment of Maran and other Torah sages, the community of Ethiopian Jews are kosher Jews in all respects and the same clarifications (about marriage rights) should be made as in all Jewish communities. ”

The hope is that this confirmation of their status by the Chief Rabbinate Council will end the struggle for the recognition of their Judaism in the entire rabbinical system.

