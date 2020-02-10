The results of a new report by the non-governmental organization Animals Now on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Animal Welfare Act are for Israel’s most vulnerable creatures – the cattle that are slaughtered every day for consumption.

Laws against cruelty to animals have not protected them around the world. This would require significant socio-economic changes to end the industrial food production of cows, pigs and other living things. However, legislation in Israel and abroad is expected to improve significantly.

In the case of Israel, responsibility for implementing the law lies with the Ministry of Agriculture. Animal welfare organizations such as Animals Now believe that such a regulation has led to structural failure, as the ministry is solely responsible for maintaining the efficient killing of animals for economic benefit. The cabinet made several decisions five years ago to improve the situation, but the report shows that most of them have either never been implemented or at best partially.

The biggest problem remains the failure of the Department of Agriculture to adopt some of the rules that are needed to genuinely improve animal welfare. The cabinet decided to issue regulations for the cultivation and keeping of cattle and chickens, egg-laying chickens, sheep and fish, but the decision remained on paper and did not even pass the Knesset.

The Department of Agriculture has not yet responded to the report, but senior officials agreed that there is a basis for some of Animal’s main complaints.

The plight of farm animals in various facilities indicates the need for regulations. Chickens in Israel are kept in overcrowded battery cages. Traditional battery cages, considered one of the worst forms of cruelty, have been banned in 36 countries. They are so crowded that chickens cannot even move their limbs. They cannot behave naturally and peck each other on the feathers rather than on the floor. Poultry farmers cut off part of the chicks’ beaks to prevent them from pecking each other.

The Department of Agriculture has yet to formulate regulations to end the use of battery cages. The farmers have a powerful lobby that has helped to block such regulations. A reform in the egg industry that involves moving cooperatives to larger, more modern structures is an excellent opportunity to do so.

The Animals Now report also deals with the transportation of animals. A record number of animals – 685,813 lambs and calves from Europe and Australia – were brought to Israel to be fattened and slaughtered two years ago. The harsh transportation conditions, from boats to trucks to the locations where they are reared and slaughtered, cause terrible suffering to the animals. The report notes that the Department of Agriculture has issued regulations to determine transportation conditions, but these only maintain the status quo. The Ministry has issued regulations for the transport by truck, but has not enforced them.

Pigs in Israel are also designed to cage their short life of neutering and cutting their tails. Every year 200,000 pigs are fattened and slaughtered in this country. The report notes that these animals live in crowded conditions. The Department of Agriculture has issued regulations that are supposed to improve their situation a little, but Animals Now notes that they are not enforcing them.

The report contains a long list of animal abuses and practically nonexistent regulatory enforcement measures. It contains a number of key recommendations, including to complete the regulations necessary to improve the condition of the animals. Other recommendations include banning battery cages, stopping the transportation of cattle and importing frozen meat.

Another important recommendation is the transfer of responsibility for the Animal Welfare Act to the Ministry of Environment. However, this recommendation will only be effective if the Department of the Environment has the resources and staff to enforce the law in the cattle industry across the country. Without such support, it would not be able to do its job and the local reality would not change.

Another important recommendation, which does not only affect the decisions of the cabinet, is the promotion of different eating habits in humans. It is likely that the health and environmental benefits of eating plant-based foods rather than animal-based foods will encourage consumers to change their diet in the long term.