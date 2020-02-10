Israel’s tourism industry continues to be affected by the new corona virus, and travelers are avoiding not just China, but much of East Asia. Cruise companies report some cancellations, but on the other hand, Israel could take over an incoming cruise business originally destined for the Far East.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health expanded the list of recommended travel destinations to include Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. A warning about entry to China released earlier this month follows, asking Israelis returning from China to quarantine for 14 days.

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 60

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/netanyahus-annexation-nation-is-ready-to-strike-ag/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Netanyahu’s “annexation nation” is ready to strike again. ListenHaaretz Weekly Ep. 60

The death toll from the virus had reached 908 on Sunday, the Chinese health commission said on Monday. That surpasses the SARS 2002-3 epidemic. The number of confirmed infections in the country rose to 40,171. According to a Reuters count based on official reports, the virus has spread to at least 27 countries and areas and infected more than 330 people. Two deaths have been reported outside mainland China.

The ministry’s warning comes when many local travel agencies said that since last week, many customers have postponed or canceled reservations to the Far East in the coming time. Since no government agency had issued a warning, flight cancellations or flight delays had to pay an expensive fee.

The extent of the cancellations and delays is reflected in the number of passengers flying to Hong Kong with El Al Airlines this week and in the cancellation by the airline of the second weekly scheduled flight this week. El Al suspended flights to China for at least two months on January 30, but continued to fly to Hong Kong.

El Al said it has no plans to suspend flights to Tokyo or Bangkok at the moment, the latter being a very profitable route that it serves on its own. Airline sources said that there was no reason to do so as long as other international airlines suspended their flights to their destination.

As a result, those wishing to postpone or cancel reservations must pay the full fee. The exception is Hong Kong, where El Al said that passengers who buy tickets by February 29 can cancel for free.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Meanwhile, not only airlines are stopping flights and suffering from a wave of cancellations. The global cruise is also feeling the pinch of the new corona virus. Like others, Israelis cancel reservations for trips to Hong Kong and Japan.

Officials check Vietnamese citizens being returned from Wuhan, at Van Don Airport in Vietnam, on February 10, 2020.AFP

Siman Ovadia, CEO of Cruise Tour agency, said two groups that booked cruises to the Philippines and Vietnam had asked to be canceled.

“These are areas that have not yet been classified as problematic, but after they called me and raised their concerns, we decided to have them canceled even though the cruise itself is still ongoing and the cruise companies are moving the Hong Kong departure port to Singapore,” Said Ovadia.

He said there were no mass cancellations, only isolated incidents. In any case, it is not a high season for cruises, ie spring, summer and autumn. “In winter, fewer people go on cruises than in summer because they fly from far away places, not from Europe, and the flight is expensive,” said Ovadia.

Tali Noy, Israel Country Manager for MSC Cruise Israel, based in Switzerland, said she was not concerned about the effects of the virus.

“The level of reservations for Europe and the United States has not changed. We started a TV campaign this week convinced that things are as usual, otherwise we would not have wasted the money, ”she said.

“It is clear that people generally do not travel to the Far East on cruises or airplanes. One of our ships that was in the Far East was supposed to sail from China, but it should be removed from the area where the virus is there, so we made our way to Saudi Arabia. It wasn’t a big deal, ”she added.

It’s too early to say how cancellations from Asian cruises will affect Israeli tourism, but local industry could see a silver lining in the form of cruises diverted to stopovers in Israeli ports as operators move choose to avoid the Far East.

Norwegian Cruise Line, based in Miami, announced it would cancel the entire Asian cruise season from April to December. The company does not yet know where its Norwegian spirit, which should take the routes, should be used instead.

However, industry insiders said it could stay in the Mediterranean where it is now and visit Turkey, Cyprus, and Israel. “The company needs to find a replacement for travel destinations like China, Hong Kong, and Japan, and that’s not so easy,” said an industry source who asked not to be named.

Holidaymakers can think about the fate of the diamond princess. The cruise ship with 3,700 people on board has been quarantined off the coast of Yokohama near Tokyo since Tuesday after a former passenger tested positive for the corona virus. So far, 135 passengers have tested the virus positively.

“At the moment, all cruise ships that should come to Israel this winter are coming as planned, but we still don’t know if they will arrive fully booked as expected or if there will be a wave of cancellations.” Nobody wants to get stuck with thousands of people on board a ship. I feel bad for the cruise lines, ”he said.

,