Israeli top journalist Amit Segal is a coward (from a legal perspective) - opinion - Israel news

When we were kids and arguing about something stupid, we stopped talking to each other. But after a while, when the need for communication overwhelmed us, we addressed each other by prefixing each sentence with the word “Qullalo” (“tell him”) as if a third party was mediating between us.

The exchange would go like this: “Qullalo, tell him I’m going to the forest. Does he want to come?” And the other replied: “Qullalo, yes, let him wait until I put my shoes on.” The conversation would continue , mediated by the word Qullalo, until the dynamics of our activity would dominate and without noticing it, we would of course address each other directly and the friction between us would dissolve.

Channel 13 news reporter Amit Segal is similarly childish about the deal he signed with the Balad party under the auspices of the court. One can assume that he is not satisfied with what has been imposed on him. When Segal is reminded of his statement that Balad is not a terrorist organization, as he claimed in the past, he is angry.

Along with his insults, Segal, as his journalist Nati Tucker described as a “judge Jew,” explains that Balad is not a “legal” terrorist organization, as noted in his statement. This sentence “from a legal perspective” plays the role that “Qullalo” played in our childhood.

But while “Qullalo” aimed to break the ice and normalize relationships, adding the phrase “from a legal point of view” is just a wise transparency, a broad indication that Segal’s heart is not really in the explanation of which he was forced, which is why he gets angry with someone who reminds him and forgets to add, “from a legal perspective”.

However, this is about the credibility of Segal, one of the most influential broadcasters in the country. If Segal believes Balad is not a terrorist organization, he should regret the serious incitement to his earlier statements. But if he still thinks Balad is a terrorist organization, it would be better if he shouts it out and pays the price – since it’s his duty to warn of the danger.

“From a legal point of view” or not, the Arab population pays the price for instigating Segal for no reason. As I understand it, the addendum “from a legal perspective” means that there is another perspective that is not necessarily legal to determine if an organization is a terrorist group. One may wonder whether Balad is a terrorist organization from a “romantic” perspective or a “moral” perspective. Or is Balad a terrorist group from a patriotic point of view? Right-wing people stumble over their words when they try to square the circle.

In Amit Segal’s position, one might expect him to be more careful and to weigh his words more carefully because he is in a delicate situation. After all, every word he says about terror could be answered with a reference to his own family tree. Although he is not responsible, he is still the son of a man, Haggai Segal, who has been convicted and detained for terrorist activities.

It would therefore be up to the younger Segal to stay away from any mention of terror, since he is the last to preach morality on the matter. Before preaching to others about terrorism issues, he must clearly and vehemently denounce his father’s actions, otherwise his arguments appear extremely tendentious. It is unfortunate that this talented man does not have the courage and honesty to deal with his situation. In fact, he does the opposite.

I am also addressing this issue because our television channels are flooded with extreme rights. One wonders whether it is planned to expose the screen to critical or objective thoughts. And I also wonder why they have the right to speak and the Arabs don’t. Are there no Arabs who can surpass the level of these right-wing speakers, especially if they serve as a punching bag for the right-wing?

