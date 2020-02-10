The Israeli High Court of Justice set a precedent for asylum seekers after instructing the state to grant refugee status to an Ivory Coast family, fearing that their daughters could be subject to genital mutilation if they were forced to return home to return.

Judges Daphne Erez-Barak and Ofer Grosskopf have upheld the petition on Justice Yosef Elron’s opposition.

In their majority opinion, the judges found that genital mutilation can be seen as a form of persecution for which a woman deserves refugee status under international conventions.

The World Health Organization defines this practice as the partial or total removal of external female genitals or other injuries to female organs for non-medical reasons.

For its part, the state had announced that it would issue the family with a humanitarian visa and not require a court decision. However, the judges chose a precedent that they believed was based on the underlying principle. The minority opinion found for the issue of the humanitarian status visa states that it would replace the need to discuss refugee status.

The parents are descendants of a Muslim tribe from the northern Ivory Coast who entered Israel illegally 15 years ago. Her two daughters, born in Israel, are 7 and 14 years old. Ivory Coast statistics from 2013 show that 87 percent of women in this region are at risk of genital mutilation. The girls’ mother and niece were examined before they fled.

The family’s human rights lawyers Michal Pomerantz and Asaf Weitzen said the ruling could protect other asylum seekers, especially women and children who fled the persecution in their home countries.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

In similar cases, the Home Office has said that foreigners at risk of violence must show that they cannot find protection in another part of their home country. Sunday’s decision places the burden of proof on the Ministry, which must show that a family in such a situation would have access to an appropriate and safer place of residence in their home country.

Indeed, the main argument of the state against granting asylum in this case was that the family could move to another part of the Ivory Coast, where genital mutilation rates are lower and the risk is lower. However, the majority believed that the state had failed to meet its burden of proof and showed that the girls were indeed safe elsewhere in the country, as their potential persecutors would likely be their own relatives who they could probably reach anywhere. The two judges argued that the state had not shown that the family could live in another part of the Ivory Coast for long periods.

Elron, the dissenting justice, wrote that “the risk of female genital mutilation could, in appropriate cases, justify refugee status,” but stressed that this does not mean that such status must be granted across the board and that “everyone The case must be examined individually to determine whether the fears are justified. ”

Pomerantz and Weitzen expressed satisfaction with the precedent decision, which they expressed in a statement, “to clarify that asylum applications must be examined for fear of genital mutilation and that asylum seekers will be recognized for the first time, especially women who fear persecution and compulsory mutilation Refugees. ”

“We must now ensure,” the statement said, “that the Home Office is implementing the judgment and fulfilling the expectation that asylum applications that have been rejected for similar reasons and have been rejected in the past will be re-examined.”