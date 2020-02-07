Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian youth in clashes in the West Bank near Tul Karm, the Palestinian Authority said with peace in the Middle East.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that youth in the aorta were hit in confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the village of Qaffin. He was evacuated to the hospital, where he died of his wounds.

In the meantime, the Israeli police said two border guards were slightly injured after clashes between hundreds of Palestinians and Israeli security forces near the Azzun village in the northern West Bank.

The two were evacuated to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The Palestinians hurled stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli armed forces, which responded using uprising methods.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said eleven other people suffered mild to moderate wounds during the clashes, eight from live ammunition and two from rubber-tipped bullets in their lower bodies.

Tensions in the West Bank have increased since US President Donald Trump presented his Middle East peace plan and statements by Israeli leaders in favor of Israel’s annexation of parts of the territory.

On Thursday, 12 Israeli soldiers were wounded when a Palestinian in Jerusalem plowed his car into them and then fled the scene. On Friday morning, the Jerusalem court extended the detention of the suspect of East Jerusalem-based Sanad Al Tarman.

A second violent incident was reported on Thursday in Jerusalem’s Old City, where a border police officer near the Lion Gate, which is an entry point near Temple Square, was slightly wounded by gunfire. The shooting suspect Shadi Bana, 45, was shot by security forces after trying to escape the scene.

In a third incident, also on Thursday, a 20-year-old soldier was slightly wounded by gunfire near the Israeli settlement of Dolev in the West Bank. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with full consciousness. The Israeli security forces suspect that he was shot by a passing car and are trying to track down the perpetrator.

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old Palestinian named Yazan Abu Tabikh, a cadet of the Palestinian Police College in Jericho, was killed in clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin that broke out after the Israeli military invaded the city. Perform a security operation. The Israeli military is investigating the incident.