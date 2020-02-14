Shira, a fifth grade student at a central school in Tel Aviv, has two private lessons a week in Hebrew and English. Her mother Natalie says that she is a good student, but that what she teaches at school is not enough.

“I want more; for me it is important that she succeeds,” says Natalie. “My daughter is doing well compared to the school average, but I have found that if I do not invest in my children, they will achieve nothing. It is the same everywhere, all children have private teachers. ”

Shira’s brother Shai, who is in second grade, has had a private teacher since first grade. Natalie says he still doesn’t read or write well, but when she asked the school for individual help, she was rejected. “I asked them, but the school said 400 students needed help and there was no budget. My son was 401. Everyone is in line. ”

In fact, Natalie is not alone. In contrast to previous practice, parents can already find tutors for their children in primary school. According to the Ministry of Education, 41% of primary school children take private lessons, as do 45% of middle and high school students.

In an analysis conducted by TheMarker in 2018 from the Central Bureau of Statistics, parents across the country paid a total of 860 million shekels ($ 250 million) for one-to-one lessons.

The statistics office states that parents pay an average of 275 shekels per month for extracurricular activities. Parents in the top two deciles of income pay 682 shekels a month, nine times more than parents in the bottom two deciles.

Private lessons cost between 60 shekels an hour in ultra-orthodox communities and between 100 and 120 shekels an hour in peripheral areas. In Tel Aviv, the price is 150 to 200 shekels an hour. The older the student, the more tutoring costs.

The burden is not easy. A woman who did not want to be identified has a fifth grade son in a school in central Israel. She pays two hours a week in math and linguistics. She pays 150 shekels for the former and 120 shekels for the latter. This corresponds to 1,000 shekels a month, with additional lessons before the exams.

“He only spends time in class, he doesn’t really learn anything there,” says the woman. “He is a dreamer. His significant learning takes place through private tutors or with me.”

The system does not resist the idea of ​​private lessons, but actually encourages them. Parents we spoke to tell about teachers who have recommended enriching their children privately. Education officials confirm that this is the case.

The pressure seeps down

“The parents have taken on the responsibility that the schools have given,” says a headmaster in central Israel. “The ministry is demanding more and exerting pressure that oozes down to the last teacher and from there to the students and their parents. Parents are competitive and want their children to do better, ”he says.

“It is the responsibility of the parents to completely cover the material.”

Sharing technologies such as apps has increased the pressure on parents to seek additional tutoring for their children. The apps should strengthen trust between parents and schools and show parents what is happening in class and what progress their children have made. In fact, these apps have become a tool for transferring responsibility to parents. They inform parents about what homework needs to be done and what status their children have in each subject. The message they get is that they are the ones who have to see that their children integrate well into the system.

Education officials are aware of this: “Parents may think this is a collaborative effort, but it is not,” says a primary school director. “When I email parents every day what we did in class that day, I actually tell them that it is the responsibility of the student to complete the material. Due to the competition for prestigious schools, there is a before Selection for junior high schools is a lot of pressure. The students use more tutors at that time. ”

A 2018-2019 ministry of education report shows that 45% of middle and high school students had tutors similar to previous years. The use of tutors has increased in primary schools. 41% of the fifth and sixth graders stated that they had used private teachers in mathematics, English, science or linguistics. In 2008 the rate was 36%.

The rate among Jewish students was 42%, with 38% of Arab students using this service. In secondary schools, the corresponding rates are 47% and 41%. In high schools, these rates are 49% and 37%, respectively.

“The education system should ask how it is that 40% of students take private lessons, thereby expressing a lack of trust in their schools,” said Prof. Yoram Harpaz, education expert and lecturer at Beit Berl College. “When parents send their children to tutors, they tell schools that they don’t trust teachers and their methods, and that they don’t believe teachers see their children as individuals.”

Some lessons help students keep up with their classes; in other cases, tutors empower children in areas where parents feel that the system is not doing enough. For example, a woman with three children hired a private English teacher to teach twice a week. Each child gets an hour with the tutor.

It started when her oldest child was in first grade when the woman realized that he would only start learning English in third grade.

“He started with (extra-curricular) English in kindergarten and I didn’t want him to forget what he had learned,” she says. When she later started learning English, she was convinced that she had made the right decision. “They are now in 6th grade and are still learning the names of objects. It is important to me that they learn English at a high level.”

According to Harpaz, the key lies in individually tailored classes in which the teacher sees each child.

“Learning is a whole spiritual process, not a mechanical one. It can only succeed if a student is given individual attention. Doctors also treat patients individually according to their specific needs. No department head would explain that “today everyone gets an enema” or “today everyone gets an infusion”.

Tailored learning model

“Schools should strive for a model for tailored learning, even if it is an expensive model. Sometimes you see students who have failed math in 12 years suddenly having top marks in the math matriculation exams after 10 private lessons, ”he says.

In 2008 the state signed a new collective agreement with primary and secondary school teachers. In 2011, an agreement was also signed with university lecturers. Under this agreement, the schools offer one-to-one tuition for students with difficulty, which their teachers give in small groups. This program has not yet been implemented sufficiently, which is why the successes have not yet improved.

“Individual learning is very effective, but only outside of school,” says Harpaz. “Paradoxically, it is ineffective at school. In private lessons, the students know that their parents pay, they choose the tutor and the whole lesson is dedicated to them. The motivation is therefore much higher. In addition, the students in private lessons are not ashamed and can not admit that they face gaps. ”

A former middle school teacher in central Israel exchanged crowded classrooms and instant coffee in the teachers’ lounges for private lessons. Although he lives on the mistakes of the system, he is relentless in his criticism of the parents.

“Parents are responsible for this dependence on private teachers,” he says. “They despise school teachers as well as students, but they listen to the tutors because they pay them,” he says. He gives an example: “When I was in middle school, I invested in a group of weaker students to help them advance. It was really difficult for a student and I asked her to meet her mother. I explained the situation in detail, but the mother said she wasn’t worried because her daughter had a calculator and that she would get a tutor in high school if needed. I have never heard this before or I encountered such an attitude from private students. You take things seriously; You study at home and the results prove. ”

The Ministry of Education faces a growing shortage of highly qualified teachers, mainly in math, English and science. In addition, the standard of students at teacher training colleges has dropped in recent years, causing less qualified teachers to end up in the classroom. Due to the scarcity, school principals get along with teachers who are not specially trained in the subjects they teach and who often have no background at all in this subject. According to a 2019 State Comptroller report, 60% of math teachers, 40% of English teachers and 88% of language teachers were not trained to teach the subjects they taught. The report identified shortcomings in teacher training and found that the ministry failed to cope with the crisis it was facing.

Slap on the student’s self-confidence

A headmaster says, “The high numbers of private teachers are disproportionate and can affect students’ confidence because they rely on a teacher at home. I often meet students who say they skip school to take private lessons. The lack of teachers, the overcrowding and the lack of tailor-made lessons force students to seek private help, ”he says.

An educator we spoke to tells how many teachers give private lessons after hours to increase their income, which raises questions about how they work in school.

There are ethical problems when the children’s teacher is also their private teacher. One parent says it’s common to take private math classes over the summer to get to the college of your choice. A senior official says that low wages cause teachers to increase their income, which means that they spend less time supporting students in school and less committed to improving the system.

It is difficult to argue with the results. Despite the strong dependence on private teachers, Israeli students receive poor grades in standardized national tests. In 2019, middle school students received an average of 57 in the math test, 47 in science and technology, 63 in English and 60 in their Hebrew or Arabic mother tongue exam.

The big drama lies in students from weaker social classes whose parents cannot afford private teachers. A large proportion of these students have failed the standardized tests, and their performance reflects the Israeli education system, which does not rely on private tutors.

Yaron Yeger, a lecturer in mathematics at Tel Aviv University and founder of Yegermaster, an online website with math lessons, claims that private lessons are not the key to success in math.

“Clearly, you don’t need private tuition to be successful in math. On the contrary, if parents get children to tutors, it can hurt them later in life. Parents support their children and help them learn, but they impair their ability without Private teachers face difficulties independently, which weakens their ability to study independently, which is a big part of academic studies, especially in math, ”he says.

Ornit, a mother of three – a schoolgirl, a soldier, and a science student – says that she found out years ago. Although her children were good students, she employed private tutors. Her oldest child was admitted to the Technion and she was proud. But that was not all.

“He had to take the compulsory psychometric test twice. The first time he scored under 700, the second time over 730. He still has a tutor who helps him prepare for exams because they do math there at a very high level. A private tutor helps him keep up with the times without falling behind. ”