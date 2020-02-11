President Reuven Rivlin came to the Glilot Army base on Monday to meet with officers who are brigadier-general or higher. This was part of a conference at which Chief of Staff of the Israeli Armed Forces, Aviv Kochavi, introduced his five-year plan for the IDF to his leaders.

Kochavi put a lot of effort into this plan, which is currently on hold. It was due to enter into force in January, but fell victim to political paralysis.

With a permanent interim government, it is impossible to approve the annual budget. And without a budget, the plan is practically meaningless, even if the army claims to have diverted funds from its own budget to achieve some of the goals of the plan.

In the meantime, the IDF has launched a public and media campaign to publicize the plan. The Rivlin meeting is followed by meetings with journalists and retired executives later this week.

Presidents have always been allies of the IDF chiefs of staff. Kochavi sees the President’s residence, as in his predecessors, as a place where the army always receives attention and support.

Sometimes this strategic alliance misleads both sides. When the generals warned Rivlin of urgent security needs last fall, he used it to urge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz to overcome their disagreements and form a unified government.

Netanyahu, who is currently only concerned with his political survival, went one step further. He used the army’s warnings and new developments on the Iranian front (cruise missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and reports of Iranian missile missions in Yemen) to portray Gantz as neglecting Israel’s security needs for petty political reasons.

Even the general staff was forced against his will to serve as a prop on Netanyahu’s show. He routinely warned of security risks when visiting IDF units.

But Gantz was not convinced. The result is a third election that has largely forgotten Iran, while annexing the settlements in the Jordan Valley and West Bank has become the rock of our existence.

Rivlin came to Glilot to show support for the army’s constraints and hopes, but also to send a message. I want to tell you, he said to the officers, that soon everything will be settled, that stability will return after the March elections, so that you can operate with a feeling of certainty. “But that’s not the situation, gentlemen, and I’m not used to lying. What led us to a third choice could also lead us to a fourth, fifth or sixth.” A person present said: “The The officers’ jaws just fell off. ”

This pessimistic prediction prompted Rivlin to explain what he saw as the responsibility that senior officers now bear. In a longer phase of political transition, the IDF is the rock of the country.

For this reason, senior officers have to do two things: “Navigate carefully, responsibly and fearlessly on this huge ship called National Security” and say what they think “without fear of what they say or what they tweet. without interference from people with irrelevant considerations. ”

These comments were no accident. After the unveiling of the Trump peace plan and the promise of immediate annexation by Netanyahu’s employees (which have since been retired under the pressure of Washington), the silence of senior defense officials became loud. Apart from a Haaretz article on their fears that the annexation of the Jordan Valley could undermine the peace treaty with Jordan, their voices were not heard.

Rivlin therefore told them: It is your duty to follow the government’s instructions, but also to express your professional opinion about what is happening. And he knows that it’s not a small thing. Given the way Netanyahu’s office and his Likud party’s campaign has mobilized ministers, prime ministers and supporters on social media, an aggressive, effective public attack is anyone who dares to express a different opinion, and especially guaranteed to anyone who does this publicly.

While Rivlin was meeting with senior IDF officers, Netanyahu toured the Jordan Valley and promised to annex it again. After the US intervention, the schedule is clear. Netanyahu admits that the annexation will only take place after the election next month, and he also says that this will only happen if Likud wins.

However, all the talk about annexation has an impact on the soil. We were reminded of this by 24-hour terrorist attacks last week. And the people who have to put out the fire that was ignited by this empty talk (and even more by walking on the floor if it came to that) sat in the front rows with Glilot on Monday and listened to the President.