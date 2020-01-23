Israeli police guns have obstructed this Palestinian. Now the cops are back to harass him - Israel News

advertisement

A young man limps with a stroller in his small living room, moves slowly, pulls his paralyzed left foot, his right hand dangles from his side. His appearance is heartbreaking. His head is scarred and sewn everywhere. His face is swollen and contorted – the right side has sunk where a bullet has entered his skull, his mouth contorted. His speech is slow and tedious.

Twenty-one-year-old Khalil Mahmoud lives with his parents in the distressed district of Isawiyah in East Jerusalem next to the Skopus. Border police officers severely hindered him with a head shot four years ago. A large police arrived at his home last Thursday to arrest him.

A faint smile flits across his lips as we enter the small, cramped house earlier this week. His father Ahmed accompanies him gently to the sofa. The bullet in the head, the severe disempowerment, the police invasion of his house and the request to question this disabled, homebound man, while he stubbornly refuses to explain what he is suspected of – in this place of suffering, everything becomes with a smile accepted: everything is from Allah.

Ahmed is 48 years old, a painter and the father of six children. Khalil, the second oldest, was shot in the head on October 9, 2015. At that time he was 17 years old and a high school student. It was during the so-called “Intifada of the Knives” and Isawiyah simmered. Khalil’s aunt had died two days earlier and the grieving family received condolences in the neighborhood sleep. That evening, his father asked Khalil to go to the neighbors to return money they borrowed. This five-minute walk sealed the fate of the teenager. Khalil got into a clash between local youth and a border police unit – a clash he had no part in, he says, and his speech is blurry. He was shot with an M-16 rifle, a bullet struck the right side of his skull, where it remains stuck to this day.

“The ball is in the parking lot,” he jokes. It is a long-term parking lot.

In recent months, Isawiyah, a poverty-stricken neighborhood that looks like a refugee camp, has been systematically and almost relentlessly abused by the Jerusalem District Police. On the way to the Mahmouds’ house, in the upper part of a narrow alley, an older man, Kayed Mahmoud, leaned on a stick and fought his way up the slope with his pants. Two weeks ago, we were told that police officers came to his house and warned him that if someone from his family were caught throwing stones, he would lose his right to reside in Jerusalem. Another resident, Abd al-Iyan, who is about 50 years old and must be constantly accompanied by an oxygen tank, was also summoned by the police for questioning about two weeks ago. It is not clear why or for what. That’s life in Isawiyah.

A few minutes after Khalil’s shooting, Ahmed says, young people came and told what had happened and said his son was taken to the Makassed Hospital, which is also in the eastern part of the city. When Ahmed got there, Khalil was already in the operating room. He would spend the next four months in the hospital undergoing seven operations. He didn’t move or speak all the time. After the doctors in Jerusalem announced that they could do nothing more for Khalil, his father, along with another youngster, Bilal Nahleh, transferred him from the Jalazun refugee camp in the West Bank, which was also a former refugee camp, to a military hospital in Amman, Jordan. He was taken over by Israeli troops shot in the head and was in a similar condition. Ahmed and his wife Maida accompanied their son and left their five other children with their grandparents in Isawiyah.

Khalil Mahmoud.Alex Levac

After 25 days in the hospital in Jordan, Khalil spoke for the first time after he was shot. But after another four months, the Jordanian doctors also declared that there was nothing more they could do and released him. An uncle who said he knew a French doctor promised that Khalil could continue his rehabilitation in France through the organization Médecins Sans Frontières. The family rented an apartment in Amman and waited three months for all the arrangements to be made. Finally she despaired and returned to Isawiyah. It was almost a year since Khalil was wounded. (Nahleh from Jalazun remained in Jordan for treatment until recently.)

Khalil was later rehabilitated at Hadassah University Hospital on Mount Scopus. He has been waiting for plastic surgery in the other branch of the hospital in Jerusalem’s Ein Karem district for two years.

Khalil, his father says, is unable to feed himself. Recently, the wheelchair he had borrowed from the Yad Sarah volunteer organization for a limited time was taken away and it is very difficult for him to leave the house – although Ahmed managed to take him to Jaffa to look at the sea he loves so much.

Khalil says he would like to learn something, but has trouble finding a framework. The social department of the city of Jerusalem arranged a weekly English course for disabled people in nearby Beit Hanina. He spends his days watching TV and reading social media. Over the years, visits from friends decrease. Next month he will return to another round of rehabilitation.

Last week on Thursday, Khalil was at home as always, with his mother, his oldest brother Salah, 23, and his younger brother Bakher, who is 12 years old. Her father was at work. Khalil slept late that day; After all, there is no real reason to get up in the morning. Around 11 a.m., he says, he was woken by noise in front of the house. Then he heard a knock on a door, but thought it was from the neighbors. Bakher opened the door. A large group of police officers – some from the Israeli police, others in border police uniforms – broke into the house while others surrounded it outside. Khalil was suddenly in his room. There were a lot of police officers, he said, “maybe 30th” Some wore civilian clothes, maybe they were detectives. The others, dressed in protective vests and helmets, were armed from head to toe as if a bold operation against the enemy was underway.

The “brave” officers scattered through the crowded rooms of the house. After determining who Khalil was, they ransacked his room and confiscated four olive wood shield trophies that Khalil had received from various Palestinian NGOs as a token of appreciation and solidarity with his suffering. He was given a copy of a document: “Search report, without penetration or search of computer material.” Have the materials been confiscated? “Four shield trophies of different types.” The undersigned in the yellow form: Rotem, Erez, Motti and Tanat. The confiscators apparently have no last names.

“Why does Khalil look like this?” Asked an official Salah, who replied: “Because the border police shot him four years ago.” The police informed Salah that they were planning to arrest Khalil. “How are you going to arrest him?” Asked his brother indignantly. “He can’t walk and he can hardly speak!” The policeman said he would call his superiors and check and went outside. When he returned, he generously announced that instead of being arrested, Khalil was summoned to interrogation room # 4 on the Russian site in West Jerusalem on Sunday this week for questioning. He asked Salah if anyone in the family had a driver’s license and a vehicle, otherwise the police would come to get his disabled brother.

Then he handed Khalil a form: “Subpoena to report to the police. Room 4, Muskubiya (Arabic name for Russian Compound). Sunday, January 19, 2 p.m. Subject: Survey. Please ask for Captain Regev and bring ID and this invitation. “There is space at the bottom of the form for the stamp of the police unit that is performing the summoning, but there is no stamp. The rank and serial number of the officer who wrote his name on the form also do not appear there – although they are required. When the police noticed that Khalil could not come alone and could hardly speak, they gave his father an identical form. At no point did they explain why Khalil was called.

A spokesman for the Israeli police said this week to Haaretz: “The investigation file is still open and we naturally do not provide details of ongoing investigations. We will emphasize that the Israeli police respect the rights of the disabled and strive to make things as easy as possible for them. At the same time, the police endeavor to investigate every crime thoroughly in order to get to the truth. ”

The spokesman gave no information about the suspicion of Khalil Mahmoud.

The police were in the house for about half an hour, Ahmed says, adding that he decided not to report to the police station this week. Khalil says very slowly: “Why should I be questioned? I haven’t done anything. “His father adds:” Yes, why? ”

Ahmed is convinced that the attempt to arrest his son and subpoena for interrogation is intended to convey a general message to Isawiyah: even the disabled are arrested or questioned. Apparently everyone in Isawiyah is on the line, even a severely disabled young man who was shot in the head with live ammunition by police officers and paralyzed for life.

