About two weeks ago, a police officer suspected of receiving bribes from a brothel owner was interrogated by the judicial authority investigating misconduct by the police. The investigators asked detective Dvir Alon to give them access to his smartphone, which was locked with a fingerprint.

When he refused, an investigator reportedly tried to take his hand and force him to open the phone. Another threatened the burly detective: “If we have to, we will call in 10 investigators to force you to unlock the phone.”

At the advice of his lawyer, Alon refused to cooperate, even at the expense of extending his detention. It has been claimed that it is interfering with the investigation into the Rishon Letzion brothel and is currently under house arrest – a development favored by a Tel Aviv District Court ruling on the phone call.

“I advised my client to passively resist,” said Alon’s attorney Sharon Vaknin. “When someone approaches me on a similar matter, my advice is clear: resist. No police or investigative body has the right to take a person’s fingerprint against their will to unlock their phone. ”

Haaretz has also received practice documents formulated by the Department of Justice, which investigates police misconduct, and Deputy Attorney General Amit Merari.

Last year, the police opened controversial proceedings that were challenged in court by defense lawyers. The controversy began in January when a suspect was arrested in South Tel Aviv for possession of 37 grams of hashish. The police received a search warrant for the suspect’s phone, which was fingerprinted.

The police ordered the court to use force to force the suspect to put his finger on the phone. In doing so, she referred to the police’s permission to ransack a house if they had an arrest warrant and to force-enter if necessary. A judge at Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court, Efrat Bousani, rejected this argument, and the police brought the case to the district court, which ruled in her favor.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

There, judge Tali Haimovich Livnat ruled that “reasonable violence” may be used against a suspect if the law describes an “external search” that “does not excessively violate the suspect’s rights and if the rejection of the warrant results in serious and unnecessary harm for examination. ”

So far, the police have used Haimovich Livnat’s decision in other cases, although the exact number is unknown. Alon’s arrest in the brothel shows that this practice has moved into the interrogation rooms of the Department of Justice, which is investigating police misconduct.

In a statement to Haaretz, the police found that their position was “approved by a district court.”

“We break your finger”

Critics of the judiciary view this practice as a violation of a suspect’s right to avoid self-accusation. Opponents fear a slippery slope and wonder what would happen to a suspect whose phone was blocked, for example by voice command. Could violence be used to get suspects to make a sound to unlock a phone?

One of the most pronounced opponents of this practice is Judge Guy Avnon of the Rishon Letzion District Court. Avnon, a former defense lawyer, believes that laws on the use of force to unlock and search a phone should be passed.

Two months after Haimovich Livnat’s verdict, there was a case before Avnon involving Telegrass, a company that enables marijuana ordering through encrypted messages. Police interrogators said to the suspect, “We’ll break your finger if you don’t unlock the phone.” The suspect eventually had to give the police access.

Avnon came out even stronger when Alon’s case came before him. After the police tried to force Alon to unlock his phone, Avnon prohibited them from using this practice until the matter could be brought to a higher court.

“I find the behavior of the police difficult if this is done unilaterally without special attention from the legislature,” he said.

A practice document drafted by the Department of Justice, which investigates police misconduct, and the Deputy Attorney General says that violence should be used as soon as the phone is seized. That is, when the police raid a person’s house and arrest them.

The reason is clear: at this point, suspects were unlikely to have had the opportunity to contact a lawyer who would advise them not to cooperate. Many suspects are unaware that they have the right to refuse to unlock their phones.

The document, written by the head of the Department of Justice, Brig. General David Buani, explains that violence can be used if a suspect refuses to provide a password for a phone or to open it with a fingerprint. Such violence will “be limited to the limited and minimal force required to achieve the result” and “in no case will violence be used that could endanger human life or cause bodily harm.”

After unlocking the phone, Buani recommends opening an app with which it remains unlocked, e.g. B. Waze or YouTube. Therefore, violence no longer needs to be used to unlock.

A quick and inexpensive solution

If they have an arrest warrant, the police have the technology to break into fingerprint-protected phones, an action that is normally carried out by an outside company. But that costs money and time and the attempt often fails. Not surprisingly, the police would prefer to choose a faster and more convenient route.

“With all due respect to the brigadier general, he is not above the law and cannot empower police officers to use unnecessary force,” said Vaknin, Alon’s lawyer. “The powers of the police are set down by law. For example, to make an arrest, but no violence may be used from the moment a person is arrested. ”

Vaknin is not alone in opposing practice. Gil Shapira, head of the department that represents prisoners in the position of public defense attorney, says that when violence is used, the police “resort to an archaic law that apparently did not predict searches of smartphones or security locks.”

The analogy of using violence to enter a house to search it is inaccurate, says Shapira: “If the police want to break into a safe, they can push aside a person who is handicapping them, but they must not use violence or torture someone to give them the combination in the safe. “Shapira also mentions a person’s right to avoid self-accusation as an argument against the use of violence in this context.

Shapira adds that a person’s entire life can be found on their cell phone and that the police have no restrictions on the search. “Even though the police say in court that they will restrict their search, in practice they copy the entire contents of the phone onto their computers. The damage has already been done.”

“Violence and interrogation don’t go together,” said Israel Bar Association head Avi Himi.

The Israeli police responded, “The state’s position is that the law enforcement authorities’ powers to use violence are enshrined in Article 45 of the Criminal Code. Since this power is delegated to law enforcement, there is no need to ask a court to implement it. This position was… approved by a district court. Also in the case in question, the court made it clear that it did not comment on the matter, and if the investigators wanted to hold a hearing and get a decision, they could make an application. ”