Israeli planes hit Gaza sites after Hamas reportedly launching burning balloons

Israeli planes hit different locations for Gaza militants at the end of Saturday in response to fire bombs from the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli army said the sites belonged to Hamas, the Islamic group that ruled the territory, and included arms production and intelligence gathering facilities. There were no reports of injuries from the air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip.

Accusing Hamas, the army said it “considers any form of terror activity with great seriousness and will continue to operate against attempts to harm its citizens.” Palestinian groups recently resumed the launch of flammable balloons on Israel and Hamas said it encouraged the shooting of not honoring an unofficial ceasefire intended to improve the economy of the narrow enclave.

Protests stopped at the gate

In an effort to strengthen the Egyptian and US-mediated truce, Hamas stopped the regular weekly protests along the Gaza-Israel fence last month.

Earlier this week, a senior Hamas official said the balloons were a signal to Israel to speed up the informal “agreements” that were meant to ease the crippling blockade in Gaza. The official, Khalil Al-Hayya, said the balloons were launched by dissatisfied individuals, not Hamas. But he said his group was “satisfied” with the launches and ready to send more “if the occupation didn’t pick up the message.”

Mr. Al-Hayya said Hamas expects Israel to allow more medical supplies, unlimited trade between Gaza and the world, to help create more jobs and to extend Qatari payments for electricity and poor families. Israel and Egypt imposed the blockade when Hamas, seen as a terrorist organization by the US and most of the West, came to power in a violent takeover in 2007.

