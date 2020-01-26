Israeli military beats Gaza after explosives were tied to balloons flown to Israel - Israel news

advertisement

Israel Defense Forces jets hit a number of Hamas positions in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday evening in response to explosive balloons blown from the strip onto Israeli territory, the military said.

According to the IDF, Hamas’ targets included a weapons production facility and a military site for news collections.

“The IDF is extremely serious about all destructive activities against the Israeli territory and will continue to do everything possible to fight attempts to harm Israeli citizens,” the statement said. “The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for everything that happens in and out of the Gaza Strip and will face the consequences of terrorist activities against Israeli citizens.”

The Israeli police received two reports of suspicious balloons in southern Israeli communities on Saturday. Police pioneer teams were sent to the scene to deal with the situation.

Five explosive-connected balloons were found in southern Israel on Thursday. One of the bombs detonated in one of the incidents, but left no casualties. Police pioneers neutralized the others.

