Israeli man stabbed near Hebron, Palestinian suspect arrested - Israel News

A 22-year-old Israeli man was moderately injured on Saturday after being stabbed to death in a settlement on the outskirts of Hebron. The Israeli army reported that a Palestinian suspect was arrested.

On Saturday, the Israeli border police had officially arrested a woman in her fifties for trying to stab her.

Clashes between believers and Israeli security forces broke out in front of the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem after Friday morning prayer. According to the Israeli police, their armed forces intervened and disbanded an assembly that dealt with “nationalist slogans and violations of public order.”

Stinging incidents occur at regular intervals in Jerusalem. In October, a 16-year-old Palestinian was shot and injured while trying to stab a police officer. In August, 14-year-old Nassim Abu Rumi was shot dead by Israeli police officers after he and another teenager tried to stab him.

