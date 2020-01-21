Israeli left split over the disqualification of an Arab-Israeli MP - Israel election 2020

advertisement

The first crack broke out in the newly formed Labor-Gesher-Meretz left-wing alliance, which advocates the disqualification of the Arab-Israeli MK Heba Yazbak.

Meretz will instruct its representatives in the Central Election Committee to oppose the move supported by Amir Peretz, the leader of the Labor Party. Labor is considering instructing its representatives to vote in favor of disqualifying Yazbak.

Likud submitted the application to 34-year-old Yazbak, saying that she is negating Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic state and is supporting the armed struggle of a terrorist organization.

“I don’t feel well reading my words on Facebook, but it’s like a reward for those who defame Israeli democracy,” Meretz MK Yair Golan tweeted. He asked to focus on disqualifying what he described as violent and illegal groups that are constantly faced with soldiers and police officers. “In a democracy, people are disqualified for their actions, not for Facebook posts,” he added.

MK Itzik Shmuli of the Labor Party said he supported the disqualification of Yazbak. “The law prohibits anyone who neglects Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic country from running for the Knesset, and even more, someone who supports word or deed terrorism,” he said.

Likud’s MK Ofir Katz submitted the petition to the Central Election Committee on Monday. It will be discussed next week. Kahol Lavan is expected to support the request. The party considered making a separate request to disqualify Yazbak.

The Central Election Committee is a cross-party forum in which the groups represented in the Knesset express their positions. The decision to disqualify candidates is symbolic because they immediately go to the High Court of Justice, which conducts hearings based on the evidence provided by both sides.

The Likud request cited a number of controversial Yazbak statements on social media. They included the praise of Samir Kuntar as a “fighting martyr” after his death. Kuntar spent almost three decades in an Israeli prison to carry out one of the most notorious terrorist attacks in Israeli history, which included the brutal murders of a young man and his 4-year-old daughter. Kuntar was released in a prisoner exchange in 2008 and killed in an Israeli airstrike near Damascus in 2015. Yazbak also congratulated a Hezbollah spy after he was released from prison.

The request cited Supreme Court Justice Esther Hayut as an indication that the court might have disqualified Yazbak if the request had been made against her and not against her entire Balad party. Balad is part of the Joint List Alliance of predominantly Arab parties.

Heba Yazbak speaks in the Knesset in May 2019.Olivier Fitoussi

Before the April elections, the court rejected a decision by the election committee supported by Kahol Lavan to ban the candidacy of the joint list components Ra’am and Balad and Hadash MK Ofer Cassif. “The Knesset shouldn’t contain the most extreme elements,” said Kahol Lavan at the time.

Regardless of Kahol Lavan’s position, the abstentions list from Balad President Reuven Rivlin recommended that Benny Gantz be formed after the September elections to form a coalition. MK Ahmad Tibi said this week that Kahol Lavan’s support for Yazbak’s disqualification would be “a serious and negative development that would outstrip the Likud from the right,” and found that the Supreme Court did not approve of its Balad party in August disqualified.

