Israeli fighter planes damaged by flooding can take months to come back into service - Israel News

advertisement

Some of the fighter jets damaged by floods two weeks ago will remain out of service for several months, according to the Israeli Air Force.

Earlier this month, heavy rains caused tens of millions of shekels of damage to fighter jets and maintenance equipment from a military base in southern Israel, flooded hangars, and repaired workshops. Immediately after the storm, the Air Force announced that all damaged planes would be operational again within a few days.

advertisement

A senior Air Force officer told a press conference that five of the affected F-16 jets will actually be back in service in a few days. However, three other planes were more severely damaged and functionality will take “two to three months to restore”. He reiterated that the Air Force made a mistake when it decided against the immediate removal of the aircraft from the two underground hangars despite the storms.

The Air Force commander, Maj. Gen. Amiram Norkin, has set up a panel of experts led by a lieutenant colonel to investigate the incident. The committee’s final report will be presented to Norkin in approximately two months.

The Air Force announced that the base is back in service and that even the squadron whose planes have been damaged are participating in the troop’s regular roster. However, the officer emphasized that safety is the main criterion when returning the remaining aircraft. “We take no chances,” he said.

Related articles

advertisement