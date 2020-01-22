Israeli electricity company ends West Bank blackout after Palestinians pay off debt - Israel news

advertisement

Israel’s state-owned electricity company announced on Wednesday that it would end blackouts in the occupied West Bank after the Palestinian main power distributor paid part of the debt.

Israel Electric Corp (IEC) began sporadic, three-hour blackouts on December 18 to secure the $ 519 million payment from the Jerusalem District Electricity Company (JDECO).

Palestinians in the West Bank trust over 95 percent of IEC. The cuts led to power cuts in the cities of Ramallah and Bethlehem, which estimated to affect 130,000 people, according to JDECO.

JDECO had said the debt was accumulating because many residents were not paying their electricity bills. Another reason is the illegal electricity connection in the homes of the residents, especially in refugee camps.

PA officials had previously said the decision would be a collective punishment and would be a major blow to the Palestinian economy and its health and education systems. While payments to IEC are made by JDECO and other Palestinian institutions, the power is used even by ordinary Palestinians who have no mechanism to pay their bills directly to the Israeli utility.

IEC chairman Yiftah Ron-Tal said the company stopped the cuts after “JDECO transferred 740 million shekels ($ 214.21 million) in debt that the Palestinian Authority has accumulated since 2016”.

JDECO buys electricity from IEC and then sells it to customers in the West Bank, where the PA has limited self-government under preliminary peace agreements.

JDECO signed a loan agreement with several Palestinian banks to pay the debt, said Mansour Nassar, the company’s general manager for technical affairs.

The Palestinians have tried to reduce their dependence on Israel in the energy field, partly through government and privately funded solar energy projects and plans to build their own power plants.

Jack Khoury contributed to this report.

