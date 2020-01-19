Israeli director leads new HBO Keshet show about targeted assassinations - Israel News

advertisement

Israeli film director Yuval Adler, who lives in New York, will write and direct the first season of a new Israeli-American series based on the book Rise and Kill First, written by Ronen Bergman.

The bestseller, which tells the story of targeted murders by Israeli intelligence agencies, was selected as an option in 2018, a few months after publication, by the U.S. network HBO and the Israeli intelligence agency Keshet.

The first season will focus on the CIA and Mossad’s joint operation to murder Hezbollah leader Imad Mughniyeh in 2008. The Lebanon-born military commander was murdered in a suburb of Damascus at the age of 46 when an explosive device was attached to his car from

Aside from hijacking, hijacking, and attacks on Israel on the Lebanese border, Mughniyeh was known for his involvement in a series of deadly attacks that began in the early 1980s. He was responsible for the attack on the Navy headquarters and the U.S. embassy in Lebanon in 1983. He also planned the bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 and two years later on the city’s AMIA Jewish Community Center.

The new series, after Our Boys, is the second partnership between HBO and Keshet International, launched by Hagai Levi, Joseph Cedar and Tawfiq Abu Wael, and a controversial debate over the murder of a Palestinian teenager as a blind retribution for the independent murder of three young Jews represents settlers.

Yuval Adler, December 12, 2019 Ilya Melnikov

In 2013, Adler’s debut film Bethlehem won six Ophir awards, the Israeli Oscars, including the award for best film. His second film, The Operative, recently appeared, a US-European-Israeli co-production. It shows Diane Kruger, who plays a Mossad agent who was sent on a mission to Iran.

He follows another American, Guy Nattiv, who has also been asked to write and direct an American series produced by Keshet. Nattiv, who won an Oscar for his short film Skin in 2019, will direct stuntwoman based on the book of the same name by Julie Ann Johnson and David Robb. The series will present the story of Johnson, one of the first stunt women in the American film industry. In the 1970s, she became the first female Hollywood sun coordinator to assert herself as she fought the men trying to hold her back.

