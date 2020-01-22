Israeli court rules on homeless shelter, mall can be built over Muslim cemetery - Israel news

advertisement

The Tel Aviv city council can now build a homeless shelter on the site where Muslim tombs from the Ottoman period were found. A court ruled Tuesday to reject an appeal from the local Islamic Council.

The court said that despite the importance of not insulting the city’s Muslim residents, the interests of the living should prevail over those of the dead.

Lawyer Mohammed Adri’i, chairman of the Islamic Council in Jaffa, said the decision is a persecution and shows the policies of the Israeli government and the Tel Aviv community to “eradicate” the memory of the Muslim presence in the region. The Islamic Council plans to appeal the verdict.

On the premises in Elisabeth-Bergner-Straße in Jaffa there was a building from the Ottoman period that served as homeless shelter. The Tel Aviv-Jaffa community decided to devastate the building and replace it with a new three-story complex that will include both a larger homeless shelter and a mall.

Construction started in April 2018, but then the 18th-century al-Isa’af cemetery was discovered with more than 60 graves. The residents of Jaffa asked the Tel Aviv District Court to stop work on the site, and the court ordered the construction to be suspended until a final decision on their application was made.

Although respect for the dead and religious sensitivity of the Muslim communities in Jaffa are crucial, the judge of the Tel Aviv District Court, Avigail Cohen, wrote in her ruling: Also important are the property rights of the landowner and the public importance of the project – the construction of a building to renovate the homeless. ”

She also noticed that the graves are practically invisible because they are underground. In addition, the site did not serve as a cemetery, and “no one treated the country as if it had religious holiness.” All of this reduces the weight that the dignity of the dead have when they conflict with the needs of the dead Life, she said.

In addition, the land is zoned for public purposes, and “the community must make maximum use of the public space it owns for important public purposes,” she wrote. “Building a project for the homeless meets this need. The municipality has no right to voluntarily refrain from using areas that are intended for public use. ”

During the process, Cohen repeatedly urged the community and the Islamic Council to compromise, but they could not. Apparently, she wrote, it was because “the view is that the Muslim religion prohibits damage to the remains of graves at all costs.”

Her judgment was based in part on the Supreme Court ruling on the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, which was also built on the site of a former Muslim cemetery. This decision included a long discussion about how the dignity of the dead should be weighed against the needs of development.

The location of the proposed homeless shelter in Jaffa. The spray barrier says “holy place” and “cemetery”, April 16, 2019. Moti Milrod

According to the city’s plan, around 100 homeless people will live in the new homeless shelter, which serves as the most important resource for people living on the street and begins rehabilitation for drug addicts. There are already three emergency shelters in Tel Aviv. But as Haaretz has previously reported, the number of homeless beds has remained unchanged in the past five years, despite the fact that the homeless population in the city has increased by 41 percent. The construction of the Jaffa refuge was interrupted for almost a year.

A story of reconstruction

The salvage excavation in al-Isa’af illuminated the Muslim funeral in Jaffa during this time, said Dr. Yoav Arbel of the Israel Antiquities Authority in a report submitted to the court. This information, he said, “shows the development of the city in the past centuries and reflects the different religious and cultural customs.”

The cemetery is on military maps of Napoleon’s conquest of the area in 1799 and on maps of the 20th century, the report said. It also appears in drawings, especially from the 1930s.

The funeral on the site was stopped in 1896 and the graves gradually disappeared from view as people began to build houses in the cemetery and surrounding areas. Aside from the human remains found at this site, the excavation also uncovered a glass vial that appeared to contain perfume, an enameled tin bowl, glass and brass armlets, and 11 bronze coins, most of them from the Ottoman period.

In 1916, for public health and development reasons, the government moved all known graves to a cemetery in the Palestinian village of Sumail, the remains of which are now at the intersection of Arlozorov and Ibn Gbirol streets in Tel Aviv. Other remains were discovered and relocated in 1934.

The country was then turned into a soccer field for Jaffa’s Muslim sports club. The Mandatory Palestine government later rented the site as a customs warehouse. It was released for public use in 1958 and later a family clinic was built there. The building was then converted into a homeless shelter.

After the graves were discovered while the new shelter was being built, dozens of Jaffa residents, including members of the Islamic Council, came to protest. The residents said that dozens of graves had been opened, some of which contained complete skeletons.

Protesters found dozens of boxes and buckets of human bones waiting to be buried elsewhere on the site, which is standard in such cases. They began to bury the bones in their original tombs and to map the tombs. Members of the Islamic Council stayed there for two weeks and built tombstones.

At the same time, the Executive Committee of the Islamic Council started negotiations with the community to keep the cemetery intact. The talks came to nothing, and in April 2019 the city tried to resume work on site. The residents of Jaffa then applied to the court for an injunction to freeze the work.

Rafael Yulzari, who represented the Tel Aviv Foundation in the case, said the court’s decision “speaks for itself. The Tel Aviv Foundation will continue to work on projects for the benefit of urban residents in general and the homeless shelter project in particular.”

Attorney Mohammed Adri’i, chairman of the Jaffa Islamic Council, said the verdict reflects both the broad vision of the national government and the local vision of many local governments, including the Tel Aviv community, “by contempt and disregard for the Preservation of the Islamic Council expresses dignity of the dead and for the holy places of the Muslim community. ”

“The Islamic Council would like to make it clear that if the community believes that the judgment will give them the freedom to do anything in the cemetery, it will strain local relationships with an unprecedented nadir,” he added.

The Tel Aviv community announced that it had had a dialogue with representatives of the Islamic Council and other residents of Jaffa last year to try to work out an alternative plan. It was stressed that the new shelter “will be built on land that has served as homeless shelter for years, and that the new building will enable hundreds of people on the streets to be urgently needed. This is especially true given the lack of solutions for homeless people in the city. ”

She added that she would continue to have a “respectful” dialogue with community representatives “with the necessary sensitivity”.

