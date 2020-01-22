Israeli court orders release of woman jailed for murdering abusive roommates - Israel news

advertisement

The Lod District Court on Tuesday ordered the release of Margarita Khomenko, who was convicted of murdering a male roommate who had beaten and suffocated for years until she lost consciousness.

She has served five and a half years in an eight-year prison sentence.

advertisement

Last month, a probation authority ruled that Khomenko should be released because it posed no threat to the public, but the prosecutor appealed and appealed to the court. The court ruled that she should be released immediately to an animal shelter run by the prison rehabilitation agency. Khomenko is officially released from custody on Sunday.

Khomenko participated in a violence treatment program during detention, but the prosecution alleged that there were professionals who believed that she needed additional therapy in prison and refused. However, the probation agency supported her release after declaring that she could not attend therapy sessions regularly because she had to work in prison to feed herself. A complaint lodged by the prosecutor on behalf of the Attorney General against Khomenko’s release claims that it continues to pose a threat to the public.

Judges Varda Meroz, Zahava Bustan and Dvora Atar dismissed the prosecutor’s arguments and said that their release to a rehabilitation home would benefit them and prepare them for life outside of prison. In their decision, they wrote that while the crime that Khomenko committed was serious, the result of their “complex relationship with the deceased” was Genady Drozovsky.

The lawyer Ariella Guata, who represented Khomenko, welcomed the court decision: “This did not ignore the special circumstances of the case and ordered the release of Magarita according to the decision of the probation committee.” support the complex rehabilitation process that lies ahead. ”

Khomenko was born in Northern Russia in 1959. She graduated in business administration and married at a young age. She gave birth to a daughter who died seven months and a son born two years later. The couple divorced because they were violent; she later remarried. In 1996, she emigrated to Israel with her husband, parents, and sister. The family found it difficult to adapt and their father died about six months after their arrival in Israel. Her mother and sister later returned to Russia. In 2008, Khomenko’s husband died suddenly. After his death, her emotional, medical, and financial condition worsened. She stopped working and went into debt until she had no roof over her head.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

It was then that she met Drozovsky, who was over 10 years younger than her and was a homeless alcoholic. Over the years, the couple, who were not romantically involved, moved from one apartment to another and sometimes lived in public parks.

In April 2014, about four and a half months before Drozovsky’s death, Khomenko filed a police report against him. As a result, he was charged with assault, threats, and property damage. Drozovsky told a police officer during his interrogation that he was “arrested for her, I will definitely go home and choke her after I get out.”

In September 2014, the two had an argument after Drozovsky got home drunk. During the fight, he pushed her onto the bed, sat on her and choked her until she passed out. She fought back and eventually managed to free herself. After drinking, she stabbed him with a knife.

In September 2015, she was convicted of murdering Drozovsky. She was sentenced to nine years in prison, but the Supreme Court reduced the sentence to eight years due to the difficulties and circumstances surrounding the murder.

In the past year, the legal approaches for women who have killed their abusive partners have changed. Under these circumstances, criminal liability has been reduced; The maximum sentence in such cases is now 15 years.

In recent months, Dalal Daoud and Simona Mori, both convicted of murdering their abusive partners, have been released early, accompanied by widespread public support and protests on their behalf, and opposition from the prosecutor.

advertisement