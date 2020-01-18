Israeli citizen teacher fired for criticizing army operations - Israel news

advertisement

An experienced Israeli citizenship teacher was fired from the Rishon Letzion community after students and parents complained about making political comments in class.

Sources in the community referred to the Facebook page of Dr. Meir Baruchin expressing his opinion on the far left wing, including calling on the pilots responsible for the November airstrike that killed nine members of the al-Sawarka family in Gaza.

However, these passages were not included in the complaints that led to Baruchin being invited to a pre-discharge hearing. Baruchin made it clear that some statements attributed to him were made to encourage independent thinking while others had not been made in class. “My goal is to challenge the students, to teach them to think independently and to have a dialogue,” said Baruchin to one of the parents.

The summons to the hearing said: “There is concern that you will use class as a platform for expressing opinions that are inconsistent with the state education system.”

In a Facebook post last Friday, Baruchin thanked his supporters: “They are a beacon, an inspiration and hope that one day a society will emerge in which Jews and Arabs, religious and secular, Ashkenazi and Micrahir Jews here with mutual respect will live, peace and friendship. ‘

The decision to end his employment was made in agreement with Baruchin, and the Ministry of Education was involved in this unusual move. A source added: “Baruchin will not be working at any school in this city.”

Baruchin has been teaching for 30 years, eight of them in Rishon Letzion. Baruchin also initiated meetings between Jewish and Arab students. Four years ago, he represented his school at a conference organized by President Reuven Rivlin. That year, a group of students in one of its classes made statements such as “[Itzhak] Rabin was a traitor,” “Rabin deserved to die,” and “All Arabs should be killed, including women and children.” These students did I. must not have a discussion in class, he said to one of the parents. “I came out of every class exhausted and exhausted. It has never happened to me before, ”he said.

The limits of pluralism

In a complaint, a student’s mother said that Baruchin said the state had decayed and the Israeli armed forces were an occupation army. “It bothers me that a citizenship teacher who is supposed to encourage students to love their country comes, which, despite its shortcomings, may not be the case. On the contrary, he despises it, ”she wrote. “It is unacceptable that a teacher encourages students to form an opinion that prefers the Palestinians. We still have a wonderful country.”

Another student complained that Baruchin said the IDF was an occupation army and advised the student against recruiting in face-to-face interviews. He added that Baruchin said there was nothing wrong with the declaration of independence and asked what would happen if he spat on it.

Baruchin described things very differently. He told the parents that a country where every third child lives in poverty is “lazy”. When discussing human rights and the Geneva Convention, he said the IDF “supports an occupation”. He asked the students if they would spit the spit. The declaration of independence would make them uncomfortable when discussing the limits of pluralism. Baruchin emphasized that he never asked students to refuse or call IDF soldiers murderers in the class. He has made such a comment on Facebook regarding the Gaza bombing.

Posts on Baruchin’s Facebook page frequently mention the Nakba – a term that describes the war of independence when more than 700,000 Arabs were displaced or fled from their homes – and the policies of Israel towards the Palestinians. He called Netanyahu “a liar and a corrupt man with blood on his hands, the dirt runs”. He described a conscript as “a brave woman who is unwilling to murder children as part of an army that does.”

About three months ago, Baruchin asked the headmaster after having difficulty with some of his classes to be replaced by another teacher. She turned to the superintendent of the Ministry of Education. “He has strong opinions against the Prime Minister and the political system,” she wrote. She said Baruchin told her that if IDF soldiers were murderers, he would say that in class. Baruchin denies this. The situation quickly deteriorated and he was invited to a pre-discharge hearing, where he agreed to stop teaching.

In a farewell meeting with students, Baruchin said he tried to teach them how to personally commit to values ​​and how to become better people. Many students cried when they said goodbye. One of them named Baruchin a very special person who taught them things they would never have heard of and opened up a world of opinions and disputes that the state and the media should not discuss.

Another student who graduated a few years ago said she had made an effort to switch to his class because she believed it would give her an opportunity to hear different opinions. “He taught us how to have pluralism and a fruitful and respectful dialogue with someone who thinks differently,” she said. Although she disagreed with him on some points, she was sad that he was released.

One parent said that his dismissal was contrary to good education because he taught students to think for themselves: “Not many teachers do this, so students can hear different opinions. Apparently, this is associated with high costs. ”

The Association for Civil Rights in the Israeli Human Rights Education Forum noted that “this case would frighten teachers of controversial subjects in the classroom and prevent students from developing critical thinking. This will lead to self-censorship, which runs counter to the educators’ mission. “ACRI lawyer Oded Feller said:” Teachers can express political opinions and criticism as long as this is done with respect. The Ministry encourages teachers to discuss current and controversial issues and promises to protect teachers from students or parents who attack them. ”

The Rishon Letzion community said, “After numerous complaints from students, parents, teachers, and school principals, the teacher agreed to quit his job without notice.”

