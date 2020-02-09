On Sunday, the cabinet unanimously approved the entry of around 400 Ethiopian immigrants to Israel and the establishment of a committee to investigate the unit of the Ministry of Justice to identify police officers. Both steps met with the objection of Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit, who suspected that the initiatives were aimed at getting Ethiopian Israelis to vote for the Likud in the March 2 elections.

The attorney general said that there was a legal obstacle to a transitional government taking decisions of this kind and refused to set up the committee of inquiry on the grounds that this would unduly restrict the actions of the next government.

The committee was the brainchild of Justice Minister Amir Ohana and was fueled by the protests that followed the death of Solomon Teka by an off-duty police officer in June. Ohana said the committee was necessary because the police investigation unit, known by the Hebrew acronym Mahash, could not adequately inspect the police while they and the Israeli police were under the prosecution.

Before the vote, Ministers Gilad Erdan and Yariv Levin argued with Mendelblit. Erdan said: “You are neutering the cabinet. If this were not a law enforcement agency, this could happen during an election period. “Mendelblit tried to stop the debate on the subject, but in the end the resolution on his objections was passed.

There was another argument with Mendelblit when he discussed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to speed up the immigration of about 400 converted Ethiopians of Jewish descent to Christianity before the election. Mendelblit argued that human resources work on the issue was not yet complete and there was no data on how many people in Ethiopia the proposal was referring to. “Of course, this is an advantage for a certain group of voters,” he said, “and it looks as if it is motivated by campaign considerations.”

If petitions against any of these proposals are submitted to the High Court of Justice, Mendelblit is likely to refuse to defend the government in court. In this case, Ohana will likely require independent representation by a private lawyer, against which Mendelblit would almost certainly object, as has been done in the past.

According to the cabinet decision to set up the committee of inquiry, the panel will attempt to “investigate complaints regarding Mahash’s behavior, organizational structure, and subordination to the prosecutor”. It is headed by the retired judge of the Rehovot magistrate, Haran Fainstein, and its other members are Prof. Avraham Diskin and Prof. Rinat Kitai-Sangero.

The resolution states that the committee will review the manner in which complaints submitted to Mahash are handled, the workflow of the department, the manner in which investigations are carried out, and the existing control and monitoring mechanisms in place.

The committee was empowered to submit a report of the results to the Minister of Justice within four months, which should then be made available to the public. However, the Committee could decide not to publish parts of the report if it believes that this “threatens state security, undermines the security or privacy of people, or for any other reason that it will explain.”

Mendelblit is expected to release the results of a similar investigation from its Mahash office in the coming weeks. Last June, he set up a task force with incumbent police chief Moti Cohen to investigate how Mahash and the police deal with complaints from Ethiopian Israelis. Last month, the Mendelblit and Cohen panel conclusions were presented and it was agreed that the final report would be presented to both of them in the coming month.