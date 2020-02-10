The Israeli Bar Association will request that the forthcoming trial before the International Criminal Court in The Hague regarding Israeli actions in the Occupied Territories be followed if the Israeli government decides to boycott the trial.

On Monday, members of the Bar Association’s Executive Council approved a motion by the Bar’s chairman, Avi Himi, to appear before the ICC as Amicus Curiae, a friend of the court.

This implies that the ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s application for a preliminary hearing on the jurisdiction of the court in the occupied territories is approved and the court decides to allow friends of the court in the case.

In December, the Bensouda office announced that it had found a basis for investigating Israel’s actions in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, but asked the court to consider the issue of its jurisdiction in the Palestinian Territories. Prosecutors also found “a reasonable basis to believe that members of Hamas and Palestinian armed groups committed the war crimes”.

The Israel Bar Association has already set up a working group led by Nick Kaufman, a former senior officer at the Jerusalem prosecutor’s office, to prepare its submission. Kaufman is now a consultant to national governments in ICC proceedings.

Israel refuses to officially participate in the proceedings, despite requesting a hearing on the jurisdiction of the court in the case, since its participation would be seen as an acknowledgment of the legitimacy of the court and its proceedings. In such a case, the law firm should set out Israel’s position, otherwise the Palestinian Authority’s arguments would remain unanswered, Himi wrote in a letter to his membership.

Most members of the Executive Council agreed to his proposal, although some, both Arab and Jewish, raised objections and argued that the case was a controversial political and legal issue that the legal profession should not be involved in, and that it was not the task The lawyer represents the state in international forums.

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Knesset member Yousef Jabareen, who is a lawyer, told Haaretz: “The Netanyahu government is trying to promote a political agenda that maintains and sanctifies the occupation by recruiting the Bar for political purposes.” that it will work to defend the rule of law and human rights, said jabareen. “If so, it should work to apply international law, promote peace and justice, and fight war crimes.”

Related articles

In December, Bensouda announced that there were grounds for criminal investigation into Israel and the Palestinians for possible war crimes in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem. Among other things, she plans to investigate suspected war crimes during the 2014 Gaza War, as well as the expansion of settlements and Israel’s handling of Palestinian demonstrations on the Gaza border last year.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in front of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Eva Plevier / Reuters

First, she asked the court to decide whether it was responsible for the areas. Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit issued a statement stating that Israel has long held that the court has no jurisdiction.

The Israeli government has not yet decided whether to boycott the process or send private lawyers to at least defend its views, but it tends to boycott.

The Israeli cabinet has classified all ministerial discussions on the subject as secret.