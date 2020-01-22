advertisement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Treasury Secretary Moshe Kahlon, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, IDF chief of staff Aviv Kochavi, and Treasury Secretary General Rony Hizkiyahu met on Sunday to discuss a proposal to increase the defense budget by 800 million shekels ($ 232 million) each of the next two years. It was Kochavi who made the suggestion, but it was Netanyahu who called the meeting.

All ministers supported the idea and Netanyahu instructed finance officials at the meeting to raise funds.

If all of this leaves the reader with a feeling of Deja Vu, it is understandable. In mid-December, Kahlon, Bennett, and Kochavi also met, and Kochavi said the army needed a budget surcharge of hundreds of millions of shekels. Bennett supported him and Kahlon said he recognized the needs of the military and would ensure that they were met.

In November, the Defense Institute issued a document calling for an increase in the budget of 4 billion shekels to members of the Knesset, high-ranking ministers and officials from the National Security Council. A month earlier, Netanyahu said in an interview with Army Radio that the Army would need another $ 4 billion a year.

Kochavi’s attitude is understandable. Appointed chief of staff a year ago, his goal was to have the cabinet approve a multi-year defense budget that was due to enter into force in early 2020. He needs him to advance the operational plans of the Israeli armed forces.

But he has seen nothing but disappointment, all because of the triumvirate of the Prime Minister, Treasury Secretary and Secretary of Defense.

The next stage in trying to increase defense spending is approval by the interior cabinet. Then the Treasury will show how it plans to pay the surcharge. Hizkiyahu is the one who finds out.

The Knesset has not yet approved a 2020 budget, so spending based on the 2019 budget will continue from month to month. It cannot be changed by law and sets an upper limit for government expenditure. The general accountant decides how much money each ministry receives.

As talented as he is, Hizkiyahu couldn’t find an additional 1.6 billion shekels for the military. In this case, Netanyahu and Kahlon will be in the enviable position of declaring cuts in health, education, housing and social services to increase defense spending, reversing a year-long decline in real spending in this area.

It remains doubtful whether such an announcement will be made before the March 2 general election. In the meantime, we get regular announcements about the theoretical need to approve the higher spending on the army. If it sounds like a campaign promise, it’s no accident. It would be popularly said that Kochavi would be a billionaire today if he got a shekel every time politicians promised him billions.

If Netanyahu really believes in the need for higher defense spending, he has a source at his disposal. In mid-December, he met with Yair Katz, chairman of the Israel Aerospace Industries workers’ committee, where the state-owned company’s proposed IPO was the key agenda item.

The IAI management hopes to place the shares with a company valuation of 12 billion shekels before the money, ie without the cash that will flow into the company through the IPO. In this case, the sale of 25% would bring in 4 billion shekels. Even if the government took half of it as a share of the proceeds, it would be 2 billion shekels more.

According to the law, the privatization proceeds are to be used to repay government debt. However, the money that goes into the treasury can be used indirectly to finance the expanded defense budget, mainly because part of it can be considered a one-time expense.

The meeting with Katz would have given the prime minister an excellent opportunity to put pressure on the union leader to support the IPO process. However, the meeting was just taking place when Gideon asked Sa’ar Netanyahu to lead the Likud party, and the prime minister’s primary concern was that the IAI workers not vote for his rival. The main goal for Katz is to ensure that the IPO does not take place without coordination with him.

The result was an after-meeting statement that said, “The Prime Minister has agreed that the process will be coordinated with the Workers’ Committee and its cooperation, as was the case with previous stock offers.” In other words, the army’s budget requirements are only important to the Prime Minister as long as they do not interfere with his election calculations.

Since then, Katz has indicated that the IPO will in no way affect the generous working conditions at IAI. On Monday, he distributed a video to employees saying, “Until the government agency and IAI payroll regulations are lifted, we won’t continue discussions about the company’s offer.”

Katz referred to plans by the Treasury Treasury official to hold over-wage hearings over the next few weeks, which violated the IAI’s public sector regulations. This is the first phase in a process in which the Treasury is unilaterally ordering wage cuts for thousands of IAI employees to comply with regulations. Excessive wages cost the company hundreds of millions of shekels annually.

Listen carefully to what Katz says. He does not ask the Ministry of Finance to make a one-time exception to the rules, but rather that the IAI is exempt from the rules as a whole if management and government want to push ahead with the IPO at all. Katz is tired of the government interfering with IAI workers’ terms of employment, be it executive salaries or the ban on hiring family members by government companies like IAI.

Bennett, who is responsible for the IAI as Secretary of Defense, has not made any public statements regarding the union’s militant stance, even if this goes against Bennett’s support for the IPO. It was Bennett who, years ago as Minister of Economy and Industry, said about the workers’ committee that “out of a great desire to help the workers, we simply cannot do business” and “Israel’s draconian labor laws not only harm companies ad theirs Customers, but the workers themselves. ”

In Bennett’s case, the saying “Things you see from there, you don’t see from here” could not be more appropriate, since he leads the Yamina Alliance into the elections.

