“I tweeted about the” Deal of the Century “on December 14, and I said it would be released earlier this year,” former Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani said in a tweet this week. “In addition to Egypt and Jordan, and possibly Morocco, there will now be a non-aggression pact between Israel and the Gulf States.”

Sheikh Hamad wrote that he is not against a just peace. “And that’s why I’m not against signing a non-aggression agreement with Israel after we have had clear results from the peace process.” However, he believes all Arab countries that support the “Deal of the Century” have a short-sighted policy aimed at helping US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu win votes in the upcoming elections. These Arab countries lack a long-term strategy.

“I wonder if there are Arab countries that can take advantage of the Israeli and American need to serve their” deal of the century “interests, rather than being tools used by others for their own needs,” he wrote Sheik.

Diplomatic coup before the elections

One wonders whether Sheikh Hamad, who headed Qatar’s external relations until 2013 and met many high-ranking Israelis, bases his tweets on a simple personal assessment or on factual information. However, a non-aggression pact has been spoken of in recent weeks as part of Trump and Netanyahu’s efforts to claim a major political coup ahead of the Israeli elections on March 2 – including hopes of a meeting between Netanyahu and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

On December 19, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed posted an article on the new alliance between Israel and the Gulf States in his Twitter feed from The Spectator in the UK.

Netanyahu hurried to applaud and share the tweet. And Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz tweeted even more precisely: “Thank you, @ABZayed! Now is a good time to advance the historic agreements between Israel and the Arab Gulf countries on non-warfare and economic cooperation. ”

Katz later told Army Radio that Israel and the United States are working towards an agreement. He spoke about the main points of the initiative that he introduced to the top people in the Gulf via the Americans. It would include an obligation not to form an alliance with a third country that would harm one of the signatories to the pact.

The comments came shortly after an Israeli delegation traveled to Dubai to review arrangements for Israel in Dubai at the Expo 2020 world exhibition scheduled for October. In August 2019, Katz reported a visit to the UAE to promote a public normalization process with the Gulf States. This visit took place against the backdrop of American efforts to form an Arab military coalition to protect Gulf shipping from Iran. This was also followed by the Warsaw Agreement meeting a year ago, in which 60 countries took part – including the Gulf States and Israel.

Such signs of normalization add to Netanyahu’s visit to Oman and his recent meeting with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council in Uganda, where the two discussed the possibility of normalization between the two countries, including civil aircraft which was flown and from Israel via Sudan.

Last week, the Israel Defense website published a report on Saudi Arabia’s intention to buy Israel-made spike missiles to replace American tau missiles. Saudi Arabia has not yet contested the report.

A nonbelligerence agreement, if signed, would definitely formalize the political and military reality that exists between Israel and the Gulf States. Their political implications are far more important than their military implications – since none of the Gulf States are at war, either declared or in practice, with Israel.

Gulf Cooperation Council

However, such an agreement would not be free from restrictions and obstacles. Three of the six Gulf Cooperation Council member states – Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates – share a strategic interest with Israel to limit Iran’s presence and influence in the Arab Middle East. They don’t need Israel as a military force, but for their influence on President Trump’s policy towards Iran. The other three council members, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, have their own independent policies towards Iran.

Qatar maintains an official economic partnership with Iran based on joint ownership and management of the largest Gulf gas field bordering both countries. Qatar is also Saudi Arabia’s bitter rival and an ally of Turkey that has an important military base in the country. Turkey and Qatar both support the internationally recognized Libyan government against the regime of rebel general Khalifa Hifter, which is supported by Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

If Qatar decides to enter into such a non-aggression pact with Israel, it could come under pressure from Turkey, or at least be in a strategic dilemma with the other Gulf States signing the agreement with Israel. Despite the close relationship between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and Saudis have common interests, but also separate interests – in other areas of the Middle East such as Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

For example, the UAE signed a number of agreements last year that provide for economic and security cooperation with Iran and that oppose the Saudi and American positions. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are also at odds over how the war will continue in Yemen after the United Arab Emirates decided to withdraw its armed forces from Yemen and break up its military coalition with Saudi Arabia.

This week, the UAE hosted an elaborate ceremony to return its soldiers from Yemen, where 30,000 fighters lived. If the UAE wants closer ties with Iran, the non-aggression pact with Israel could face a complicated feasibility test that the UAE would choose.

For its part, Saudi Arabia has reluctantly relinquished influence in Lebanon following Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s resignation and replacement by Hassan Diab, who is close to the Shiite Hezbollah movement.

The Lebanese arena

But the situation in Lebanon is fluid. The government has no public support and Saudi Arabia could still return to the Lebanese arena. A non-aggression pact with Israel could further remove it from Lebanon, which is at war with Israel. Like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia must decide which relations it has more with it – those with the Lebanese government, which includes Hezbollah’s representation, but which would be economically dependent on Riyadh – or Israel.

A non-aggression pact is part of the promise made by the Arab peace initiative that was adopted at the Arab summit in Beirut in 2002. Its main innovation was the Arab countries’ obligation to provide Israel with a safety net in exchange for a full Israeli withdrawal from the occupied territories.

This condition laid the foundation for a future peace agreement with the Arab countries and established a link between the Israeli-Palestinian peace and the end of the conflict with the Arab states. Signing a “private” non-aggression pact between Israel and the Gulf would abolish the Arab peace initiative and eliminate the only carrot the Arabs have left to advance the peace process.

This carrot is said to have had no chance of developing anyway, particularly because of Israel’s objections to withdrawing from the territories and the diplomatic breach between the Palestinian Authority and Israel. Given the common Arab position reached at the recent Cairo league summit, which is against Trump’s “Deal of the Century”, it is difficult to foresee even some Gulf states that are willing to make a pact against Israel before a breakthrough Process with the Palestinians. Such a move would complete the “betrayal” of the Palestinians.

It appears that the Gulf States, like the Israeli people, will wait for the elections in Israel before taking historical steps that could put Israel in an unprecedented strategic position in the Middle East.