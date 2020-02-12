The Israeli State Department instructed its U.S. consulates on Wednesday to contact governors of states that are based in companies listed in the United Nations Human Rights Office database of West Bank settlements and to ask them to do so Condemn list.

Of the 112 companies on the UNCHR list published earlier that day, 94 are located in Israel and 18 in six other countries, including the United States. Companies such as Airbnb, Expedia, General Mills and Motorola Solutions are on the list.

The problem was extremely delicate, as companies that appear in such a database could target boycotts or divestments to increase pressure on Israel in relation to its West Bank settlements, which most countries and the United Nations consider illegal. The goods made there include fruit, vegetables and wine.

Bruno Stagno, deputy executive attorney for Human Rights Watch, said in an official statement: “The long-awaited publication of the UN settlement business database should draw the attention of all businesses: doing business with illegal settlements means supporting the Commission from war crimes ,

“The database marks important progress in global efforts to ensure that companies end complicity in the abuse of rights and respect international law. The United Nations Supreme Rights Organization should ensure that the database is updated regularly to help companies comply with their international law to support legal obligations, “he added.

“While the settlements as such are considered illegal under international law, this report does not provide a legal characterization of the activities in question or the participation of companies in them,” said Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.