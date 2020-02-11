The lawyer of the right-wing settler group Ateret Cohanim was named the official recipient in bankruptcy proceedings against a Palestinian company in East Jerusalem, against whom he also fought in court over mussel companies.

The Palestinian company in question operates a hotel in the old city of Jerusalem that Ateret Cohanim acquired through a front company. The lawyer, Avraham Moshe Segal, has also assumed a debt that the company owes to one of his employees, which can put pressure on the company to leave the premises.

A source in the Department of Justice, under which the department of the general administrator and the official recipient operates, informed Haaretz that an appointment like that of Segal would require an investigation to determine whether there could be a conflict of interest.

Ateret Cohanim, who wants to strengthen the Jewish presence in the east of the city, bought the Petra Hotel through foreign companies from the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate as part of a business in 2004 that bought three buildings in the old town. The controversial agreement was signed by the former patriarch Irenaeus I, who was later ousted from his post in an unprecedented move by the Greek church.

Former patriarch of the Greek church, Irenaeus I, who was ousted from his office as Nir Keidar

Segal represented the three foreign companies registered as tax havens in a long lawsuit against the patriarchy aimed at driving the transaction forward.

One of the companies, called Berisford, bought the premises in which the Petra Hotel is located. The patriarchy denied that the agreement had been reached, claiming that it had been affected by corruption and bribery paid by Ateret Cohanim to senior church officials. In 2018, Jerusalem District Judge Gila Kanfi-Steinitz ruled that the sale was legal.

In the meantime, however, Ateret Cohanim is not permitted to evacuate the (now bankrupt) Petra Hotel company that runs their hotel on the premises, as this company was founded by a Palestinian family whose members have the status of protected tenants.

For this reason, Ateret Cohanim boss Mati Dann and attorney Segal have been looking for ways to get Petra Hotel to vacate the property in addition to the ongoing lawsuit over the sale of the property. Segal signed a contract with former hotel manager Ted Bloomfield to cover Petra Hotel’s debts of 386,000 shekels ($ 112,640).

Haaretz has received a copy of an agreement signed in 2012 between Bloomfield and a foreign company called Anrech, which is registered in the British Virgin Islands as tax protection for companies that do not wish to disclose information about its shareholders. Anrech’s address in Israel is Segal’s office.

According to the document, the company bought all of its rights from Bloomfield while, in turn, it was required not to take any action on the debt. Paragraph 8 states that he “must keep this agreement in full confidentiality and under no circumstances pass it on to third parties”.

Petra hotel in East Jerusalem, February 10, 2020. Ohad Zwigenberg

Afterwards, Segal represented Bloomfield in two separate lawsuits against Petra Hotel.

In 2017, Jerusalem District Court judge David Mintz appointed Segal as Petra Hotel’s special manager, although Segal is not familiar with this legal form. He not only became the recipient of the company (on behalf of Bloomfield) and the purchaser of the premises where the hotel is operated (on behalf of Shell Company, Berisford), but also a special manager who looked after the company and its businesses debt payments.

Meanwhile, the company’s shareholders, supported by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, have tried to take action against the appointment and asked to withdraw it.

“The job holder in question (ie Segal) has been involved in more than a couple of lawsuits against the company as part of his role, and these have taken place in several jurisdictions over several years, enough to allow us to say and even find out more here than there is only a conflict of interest, ”says Segal’s motion to dismiss Segal, which the company filed with the Jerusalem District Court.

Mintz has neither commented on the request nor made any decisions. Even the official insolvency administrator in the Ministry of Justice, who is responsible for bankruptcy companies and is supposed to monitor Segal, did not comment on the application.

When asked by Haaretz, the ministry spokesman said: “Due to a mistake in the office, the general administrator has not responded to the request to remove Attorney Segal from his post, and he will do so in the coming days.”

For their part, Palestinian sources in East Jerusalem have stated in the past that the general administrator and the Department of Justice officials in charge of reception are promoting the interests of settlers’ associations in the city. The same officials helped Ateret Cohanim become trustee of a unit that allegedly manages sacred property in the Batan al-Hawa district in Silwan, east Jerusalem. Transferring this role to Ateret Cohanim has put hundreds of Palestinians at risk of being driven out of their homes, as reported here.

A house in the neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem Thursday, August 27, 2015, where activists from the settler organization Ateret Cohanim moved into the Palestinian building. AP

In 2018, Haaretz reported that the General Administrator’s Department of Justice office had delegated responsibility for its East Jerusalem portfolio to a unit headed by an official named Hananel Gurfinkel. Gurfinkel, a right-wing activist and member of the Habayit Hayehudi party, has called for the Judaization of Jerusalem. The same article announced that Attorney Segal had been appointed to represent the General Administrator on various matters involving Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, a district of East Jerusalem. Since then, Segal’s work in this role has ended. The ministry admitted that this was a result of the publication of the article.

In response to this article, Haaretz received the following statement from Segal, lawyer: “The timing of the request from Haaretz is not surprising since the shareholders of the companies in bankruptcy management are well aware that the Jerusalem District Court has upheld its decision in the bankruptcy administration The coming days will be the mass smuggling of assets and the unlawful preferential treatment of creditors, with which the companies and their shareholders have been dealing for years and through which they have accumulated enormous debts (of more than five million shekels) at the tax, give no hand to authorities, the city of Jerusalem, the National Insurance Institute and others.

“Once shareholders began to understand that bankruptcy management companies have no defense against the results of the serious actions they take and that they will soon have to pay the price of the full severity of their judicial actions, they have decided to do mudsling on the special manager about Haaretz, in the vain hope of being spared the full force of the law.

“We would also like to point out that Segal’s appointment as lawyer was lawful after the full picture, including the fact that Segal represents the recipients of the companies to be dismantled, was presented to the Jerusalem District Court. The appointment was made with the consent of the largest beneficiary (the Jerusalem community) and with the consent of the official beneficiary, and no crime was found. ”

The Department of Justice said that “the facts mentioned and the reference to attorney Segal, who works on multiple fronts against the company’s owners and represents the company’s debtor, were brought before the Jerusalem District Court (Judge Mintz) as part the discussion about the dismantling of the company on March 27, 2017. No conflict of interest was found that would justify disqualifying him for the job.

“Regarding questions about an article from two years ago, it can be said that after the investigation, the issue was raised by the Department of Legal Affairs and then Mr. Gurfinkel was subjected to a conflict of interest process.”