Israel starts working on the Lebanese border to track down underground tunnels - Israel news

advertisement

The Israeli military began laying equipment on Sunday to detect the presence of underground tunnels along the Lebanese border, the Israeli army said.

In December 2018, Israel launched a military operation known as the Northern Shield, which aimed to publicly track down and destroy tunnels excavated by Hezbollah under the Lebanon-Israeli border.

advertisement

The tunnels were an important strategic asset, part of an attack plan in which special forces would have penetrated deep into the Galilee while commandos had crossed the ground, the Israeli intelligence agency said at the time.

According to Israel Defense Forces spokesman Brig. General Hedy Silberman, the IDF has no new information about the existence of additional tunnels that penetrate Israel.

He said the current operation was scheduled to run for several months, and Sunday’s announcement was only intended to prevent misunderstandings with Lebanon and alleviate any concerns raised by Israeli citizens living near the place where the work is being carried out.

advertisement