Israel sold the memory of the Holocaust to the interests of foreign nations - Israel news

advertisement

Seventy-five years after the liberation of Auschwitz, we have no choice but to admit that Israel, the State of the Jews, is ready to sell the memory of the Holocaust to the highest bidder. The last time it was Poland, now it’s Putin.

It is unfortunate, if not surprising, that neither historical accuracy, memory of the victims, nor lessons for the future determine Israeli politics. Tight, current, political and diplomatic interests determine the agenda, also in relation to the tragedy of the people they claim to be.

advertisement

>> Read more: The Holocaust Forum and the US elections provide Israel with the perfect platform to promote the annexation of the Jordan Valley. Analysis ■ What is the real reason for a huge gap between Poland and Russia? ■ America’s Shameful Betrayal of Europe’s Desperate Jewish Academics in the Holocaust | opinion

Israel, which was founded three years after the liberation of Auschwitz, has proven to be spineless and forced – or agreed – to bow to the interests of other nations and leaders while selling the memory of the Holocaust.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who frequently called “the truth” in his speeches in Jerusalem on Thursday, forgot to mention that the truth is an elusive, capricious term and that historical reality is not always black or white, good against evil , It is true that the Soviet Union liberated Auschwitz 75 years ago, but the Soviet Union also signed the pact with Nazi Germany that paved the outbreak of World War II six years ago, a war that resulted in Auschwitz.

Those who want to speak about “the truth” cannot only praise and exalt the Soviet Union for their heroism. In this context, it can also be conceded that the decision – the precise nature of which is unclear – prohibits Polish President Andrzej Duda from speaking to the Yad Vashem assembly, which causes him to slow down the event. If no other representative, including the two Israeli leaders who spoke at the ceremony – President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – felt it worth noting that the Soviet Union was not only a liberator but also an occupier, not just a freedom fighter, but also an oppressor, at least they should have let the Polish president “defile” in this historical truth.

However, Poland does not see the whole “truth” as it was mentioned more than once on these pages. In September, when Poland commemorated the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the war, the story that went through all the ceremonies and public gatherings was one of the victims. None of the speakers, including the invited foreign dignities, mentioned the cooperation between the Poles and the Germans. Everyone spoke without exception that Poland was the first and greatest victim of the Nazis.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

In this regard, Netanyahu was right when he said in his address to Yad Vashem that Israel cannot rely on anyone. It is regrettable to note that it can no longer count on itself.

Two years ago, in the controversial “joint declaration” between Israel and Poland, Netanyahu agreed to forget the 1941 Jedwabne pogrom, in which the Poles murdered hundreds of their Jewish neighbors and signed a document that blurred this part of many Poles in the persecution the Jews. In his speeches on Thursday, Netanyahu ignored the Katyn massacre in which the Soviets murdered tens of thousands of Poles in 1940. Both of these events occurred during World War II. Ignoring them is a distortion of history.

One last point. It was difficult to ignore the exaggerated flattery with which Israeli politicians amassed the leader from Moscow. One might think that he opened the gates of Auschwitz himself on January 27, 1945. If the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and World War II meant anything to someone, they should have modulated these pathetic gestures of respect by reminding them that Putin was not invited to an award ceremony or homage to himself, but to one Memory of struggle.

advertisement