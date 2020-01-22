advertisement

Israel has resumed spraying pesticides along the Gaza border after it stopped spraying from the air in 2019.

The army sprayed the border area for three days last week.

From 2014 to 2018, the army sprayed the border regularly every spring and autumn. The Department of Defense said periodic spraying is necessary to destroy vegetation that obscures soldiers’ views of the area and allows “terrorists” to hide there. But suddenly it stopped last year.

When asked why spraying resumed after a year off, the ministry replied: “Airborne spraying is done from time to time for security reasons, but only on Israeli territory.”

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture, the pesticides damaged 14,000 dunam of arable land in Gaza from 2014 to 2018 and destroyed all plants sown there. In contrast, Palestinian farmers told Haaretz that 2019, when there was no spraying, was an excellent year for them.

The Ministry of Defense denied that spraying damaged any fields in Gaza. It is said that only pesticides are used that are approved by the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and that are used by farmers in their own fields at home and abroad. The ministry added that it has experts who oversee spraying.

After spraying resumed last week, three organizations – Gisha, Adalah and Al Mezan – appealed to Defense Minister Naftali Bennett to stop it.

Anwar Jamali, a Gazan farmer whose field is 300 meters from the border fence, said he and his farmers had received no advance notice of the spray – as has been the case in previous years. “There has been great damage in recent years,” he said. “Sometimes dozens of Dunam’s wheat, barley, and parsley were completely lost.” Jamali added that the stench of the pesticides causes people to leave the area if they can, “but the barley cannot get up and go.”

Both the London-based research agency Forensic Architecture and Palestinian farmers agree that the spraying is actually done through Israel. However, they said the wind brought the pesticides to Gaza. This claim is backed up by video clips of the smoke from tires burned on the Israeli side shortly before the spraying of the pesticides.

The Department of Defense’s contract with the company that does the spraying – a copy of which Gisha requested for freedom of information – requires the company to raise flags and burn tires to check the wind direction before spraying begins.

The footage that Palestinian farmers shot in collaboration with Forensic Architecture last week shows that the wind actually blew toward Gaza while spraying, as measured by the burning tires and a Palestinian flag near the border. Forensic Architecture also collected leaves from fields near the fence on January 18 and will be testing labs over the next few weeks to determine if the spray has damaged them.

One of the agency’s researchers in Israel accused the army of “recruiting” the wind for its own purposes. Given the video evidence that the wind was blowing towards Gaza, Israel could not be sure where the pesticides would end up.

Israeli coordinator for government activities in the areas recently published a paid Facebook post that says the pesticides along the border do not harm the country or people. The pesticides are sprayed from low-flying planes to ensure that they only land where they’re supposed to go, it added, and the sprayers take the wind direction into account.

Shortly afterwards, the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture published a response calling COGAT’s contribution “lies” and urged the Palestinian media not to report it.

A 2019 Forensic Architecture report confirmed that the pesticides are spreading to Gaza and more than 300 meters from the border fence. The report included Palestinian evidence, aerial video footage of an April 2017 spray flight, satellite photos, weather and wind direction data, a simulation of pesticide movement, and laboratory tests of both the damaged leaves and soil chemical composition

