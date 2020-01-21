Israel rejects over 98 percent of Palestinian building permit applications in Region C in the West Bank

advertisement

Between 2016 and 2018, the Israeli civil administration in the West Bank approved only 21 of 1,485 applications by Palestinians for building permits in area C, the part of the West Bank that is under full Israeli control.

In the same period, demolition orders were issued in area C 2,147 for violations of the Palestinians against the planning and building regulations, as data from the civil administration show. Ninety of the orders were carried out.

The figures were provided at the request of the human rights organization Bimkom on freedom of information. The civil administration said Palestinians were granted 56 building permits between 2019 and 2018. However, 35 of these were granted as part of a state plan to relocate Jahalin Bedouins from the Ma’ale Adumim settlement area and were not implemented.

The civil administration said that most requests for retroactive approval of existing buildings were made, often after the Israeli authorities warned that the buildings would be demolished, and therefore “the possibility of retroactive approval is significantly reduced.”

Comparable data was also requested for the entire period since 2000. Since 2000, Palestinians have submitted 6,532 building permits for Area C, of ​​which 245 – only 3.7 percent – have been approved.

The small number of building permits that have been issued in area C in recent decades is a break with the trend in the earlier years of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, which began in 1967, showing that, for example, 97 percent of the population in 1972 Applications for building permits were approved – 2,134 of 2,199 applications. The following year, the approval rate was 96 percent. In contrast, the quota was 32 percent in 1988. These numbers reflect inquiries for all areas in the West Bank, as the division into areas A, B and C was created under the later Oslo agreements.

Bimkom coordinator Alon Cohen-Lifshitz attributes this change to the growth of the settlements. “As Israel’s stake in the West Bank continues to grow over the years, the number of permits has decreased dramatically,” he said. “You see it especially after the Oslo Accords when you see a dramatic decline. In ’72, nobody thought there was any reason to stop Palestinian construction. On the contrary, they saw it as a commitment by the country.”

The small number of master plans for Palestinian villages in Area C, which serve as the basis for building permits and must be approved by the political leadership, is a key aspect of the planning problem in the areas. Out of around 240 Palestinian villages in Area C, around 30 have approved master plans. There are also approved master plans for Palestinian towns and villages in areas of the West Bank that are under the civilian control of the Palestinian Authority.

“The area where Palestinians can legally build under approved development-restricted plans is 0.5 percent of Area C. The area with settlement plans is approximately 26 percent,” said Cohen-Lifshitz.

Lawyer Qamar Mishirqi-Assad from Haqel, a human rights group specializing in land rights in the West Bank, said the problem did not start with building permits. “The Palestinians are not represented on the planning committees, the plans drawn up by the Palestinians are not being developed, and the state is not implementing plans or approving permits. At the same time, the state is tightening enforcement,” she said.

Until 1971 there were planning committees with Palestinian representation in the West Bank – but these were not taken into account by Israel and planning questions were transferred to the civil administration. “The planning authorities are systematically opposing their duty to issue building permits or legalize construction projects in the West Bank and deliberately prevent any possibility of legal Palestinian construction in this area,” she added.

