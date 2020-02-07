An alarm was triggered in the United States on October 4, 1957. It originated in space. Every radio amateur could hear the broadcast from Sputnik, the satellite that Russia sent into orbit. The series of beeps emitted by the innovative satellite panic in the United States that until then had mocked Russian technology. The Sputnik crisis triggered a real revolution in the American education system, especially a rethink in math classes.

The focus on mathematics and natural sciences resulted from positive intentions, but had negative consequences in retrospect. The big mistake was the “New Mathematics” curriculum with its group theory and the non-decimal numerical basis. Nobel Prize winner Richard Feynman described in his essay “You’re kidding, Mr. Feynman!” The textbooks of that time: “Every child had to learn a different base! And then the usual horror would come:” Translate these numbers, which are written in base seven, into base five. “… If you can do it, it may be entertaining. If you can’t, forget it. It makes no sense. ”

The New Math program was eventually abandoned in the United States, but versions of it were imported to Israel. They triggered two upheavals: the “structural approach” (the Cuisenaire staff system) and the so-called exploration revolution of the 1980s and 1990s. Both were harmful to math classes. Ron Aharoni, math professor at Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, who volunteered in 2000 to teach at a primary school in the northern city of Ma’alot for two years, wrote extensively about his teaching experiences. He pointed out the danger associated with trying to create links that should save students’ work by avoiding systematic learning, avoiding precise formulas, and skipping learning phases to solve certain problems.

The proportion of high school students who pass the mathematics matriculation exam with five (highest) units decreased by around 30 percent between 2006 and 2014. Former Minister of Education Naftali Bennett was right when he found that mathematics studies should be strengthened as a strategic goal. The challenge could have been met by reforming math teaching, which, like the United States, would likely have created serious problems. Instead, Bennett had the intention of presenting a national program to promote math education in the country without changing the curriculum itself. The aim was to double the number of students who complete the curriculum in five units within four years.

The basic concept of Bennett’s plan was that to improve math teaching in high school, it was not necessary to change the curriculum or level of exams, just to increase motivation in schools. Systems usually work according to the criteria according to which they are checked. Since the criterion for assessing the schools was the number of students who received such matriculation certificates, they had no interest in increasing the number of students to five teaching units – on the contrary. Mathematics teachers preferred that only good students enroll in the five-unit program – i.e. H. Those who didn’t need special investments. Those who were less talented in this topic were asked to complete the less demanding three or four unit programs.

In response to this situation, Bennett’s plan rewarded schools with five units based on their number of math students and also introduced new teacher training programs. The basic principle was that there was a large pool of students who were able to pass the five-unit program, but that some preferred the four-unit level because it was safer and allowed them to go high To achieve a grade without making special efforts. Some schools didn’t even offer the five-unit option.

The advantages of studying mathematics at a high level are obvious. A five-unit certificate can open doors in the army and then in a variety of university-level areas. it also facilitates entry into the world of high-tech. The Central Statistical Office found that graduates with five math units received an average higher salary than those who did not study at that level.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Mathematics is not an easy field. It is interesting to compare math and English. English is a universal language, without which it is difficult to cope. Like mathematics, it must be learned from the basics upwards. Why did a math learning crisis arise that doesn’t exist with English?

The general public associates mathematics with the ability to think, or at least with the ability to think analytically. The perception is either you have it or you don’t have it. At least in relation to this discipline, awareness of the importance of doing exercises and efforts is sometimes not recognized. It is clear that not everyone has the ability to learn math at a high level – but what hinders those who have the ability? The root of the matter seems to be in the emotional baggage that accompanies the field. Mathematics is a serious challenge for the majority of students. They need reinforcement and encouragement to keep going, and a teacher who encourages them to believe that they can.

There is a large pool of “outdated” students on the Israeli periphery who choose not to take five units of math or not even choose the option. One example was Zohar Maliniak, a teacher who decided to work in the surrounding area and for the first time offered his students the opportunity to complete math in four or five units. After five years, around 40 percent of the seniors in his school had successfully passed the matriculation exams at these levels. Like many others, he believes that good teachers should be given incentives to encourage them to teach in these remote areas, where residents are often at a lower socio-economic level.

But is there any reason to make such an effort in the age of online learning? Wouldn’t it be enough to create courses that consist of recorded lectures or online courses that replace frontal teaching? Teaching methods have changed a lot in recent years. Today, there are excellent websites for math lessons, such as Etgar 5, which contain all the materials required for the matriculation exam in the form of high-quality presentations and video clips. However, the answer to the question is apparently negative, especially in weaker communities. In the absence of support from the local area, a teacher is still needed who fills his students with motivation and self-confidence.

The boundaries of Jewish society are not the only place where Bennett’s program – which did not address problems in schools that did not have high-level programs at all, or tried to motivate good teachers to work at “problematic” high schools – opened up gaps , The results of the OECD’s international student assessment tests also indicate enormous differences between Jews as a whole and Arabs in Israel. This should also be a significant warning bell. The low level of achievement of Arabic students in mathematics is due to similar reasons as the Jewish students in the peripheral areas of the country: lower financial resources and a lack of good teachers. Added to this is discrimination in the job market, which does not encourage Arab students to learn mathematics from the start, and the skills of teachers who are already in the system. In a recent oped play by ex-MK Issawi Freij published in Haaretz (in Hebrew), he found that in many cases, the education system in Arab society served as a mechanism for rewarding cronies, with teachers hiring mainly family-based and political connections.

The five-unit math education program is important and significant, but it also increases inequality between communities in the geographic periphery and in the center, as well as between Arab and Jewish societies. This must go hand in hand with additional support for these weaker sections of the population, who represent a large pool of students who are definitely able to meet the challenge of the highest level exam. It is also important to ensure that the mathematics studies are not overemphasized. Due to the great interest that the program arouses, many students feel obliged to demonstrate mathematics at the highest level. Not everyone is able to do this, and there is no point in putting pressure on them.

Just as important as studying mathematics for life, it should be remembered that it is also important to teach students how to express themselves verbally and in writing and how to present their ideas in an orderly manner. Ultimately, some of life’s greatest questions have no mathematical answer.

Dr. Ehoud Pazy is a physicist.