The Israeli civil administration last month prohibited Palestinian farmers from working their land because the area they had been farming since the 1950s had been declared an ancient site during the British mandate.

The brothers Nader and Rasem Abu Aleiyeh, residents of Al-Mughayyir village in the West Bank, bordering Ramallah, said the civil administration confiscated their tractor indefinitely and without warning, thereby losing their source of income. They said their family had worked in the country since the 1950s and they were never forbidden to work on it.

An official from the Administration’s Archaeological Department issued a report on January 2 stating that the reason for the seizure was “plowing inside an archaeological site without permission.” According to the civil administration of the Israel Defense Forces, all agricultural work in the region is prohibited. based on an arrangement that prohibits digging, planting trees and watering.

Both archaeologists and the family recognize the status of the site declared by the British before 1948, but the brothers told Haaretz that they were never told that such approval was required. “Everyone knows we’re working the country and they never told us anything,” said Nader. “Soldiers in the past came and drank tea with us while we worked the country.” The brothers say that plowing on the surface is done in a way that does not harm existing antiquities.

Nader Abu Aleiyeh Courtesy

Nader said they were first informed of the ban when the tractor was seized. “There is nothing we can do now. We have no other tractor,” he said. “We have other plots with olive trees and other plants, but we have not been able to work on them since the seizure.” He added that the command was given when he was working with his brothers on the plot where they grow barley and wheat for their sheep.

Relatives allege the government issued the order under pressure from residents of the adjacent illegal settlement outpost, Malachei Hashalom, which was founded in 2015 on an abandoned military base. Since the outpost was established, Palestinian residents in the region have complained of settler harassment, including noise to drive out the herdsmen, block tractors, and steal an archaeological pillar from the site.

The civil administration responded to a family request in a letter to their lawyer, Kamer Masharqi, that the brothers were suspected of damage to the ancient world and that the tractor had been seized as evidence by the police and therefore could not be released. Masharqi said to Haaretz: “It is another way of driving the Palestinians out of their country. The cultivation of the country does not harm the antiquities, and the state has never made such a claim. The archaeological claim only came about after the outpost was established invented. ”

The Territorial Government Coordinator said, “The tractor has committed illegal acts in an area C archaeological site without the required permits and permits. The seizure was carried out in coordination with the authorities and according to procedures. ”

The Israeli police did not respond to this report.