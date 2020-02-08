Israel will ban the export of Palestinian products through Jordan, Major General Kamil Haaretz said on Saturday.

The ban comes into effect on Sunday and marks a further escalation in the trade dispute between Israel and the Palestinians that began in October.

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 60

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/netanyahus-annexation-nation-is-ready-to-strike-ag/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Netanyahu’s “annexation nation” is ready to strike again. ListenHaaretz Weekly Ep. 60

In 2019, the Palestinian Authority exported goods worth 502 million shekels.

“Yesterday, the director of Israel’s border crossings informed all exporters and all relevant parties that all Palestinian agricultural products, including fruits, vegetables, dates and olive oil, will be excluded from export to world markets via the Jordanian border crossing as of Sunday.” Minister Riyal al-Attari said Saturday’s Voice of Palestine Radio.

Israeli and Jordanian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

“We are in a critical political moment and we fully understand the negative impact that these measures will have, but I am confident that the negative impact will also affect the Israeli economy,” said al- Attari.

“We have various options and measures that we can use to respond to any Israeli decision that will harm our economy,” he added.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Palestinian farmers have complained over the past few days about many delays in the transportation of agricultural products destined for export through Jordan and have found that some of the produce has been returned to the West Bank.

Last weekend, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett instructed the coordinator of government activities in the areas to stop the Palestinian Authority’s agricultural imports to Israel after the PA restricted imports of calves from Israel.

He was pressured by Israeli ranchers to move. The PA replied saying that it would review the decision and respond accordingly.

In recent years, Israeli ranchers have sold around 140,000 calves a year to the Palestinians for $ 289,981,150. However, in recent months, the PA has attempted to independently import calves as part of Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh’s policy of separating financially from Israel.

In September the PA vetoed the import of calves from Israel. Jerusalem had seen this move as a violation of the Palestinian agricultural trade agreement under the 1994 Oslo Pact economic pacts. In response, Israel imposed sanctions on the PA, withdrawing transit and trade licenses from Palestinian businessmen. stopped donating to the strip and did not allow the Palestinians to bring the cattle they imported to Gaza.

In December, Israel and the Palestinian Authority agreed to end the boycott, mainly due to the rise in livestock prices in the West Bank. The two parties agreed that the PA could buy cattle from Israel, but only to a limited extent. Israeli ranchers opposed to this agreement have asked Israel to stop importing vegetables from the West Bank and Gaza to get the Palestinians to accept their demands.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian youth was killed by Israeli live fires in clashes in the West Bank near Tul Karm, the Palestinian Authority said Friday.

The Israeli police said two border guards were slightly injured after clashes between hundreds of Plaestinians and Israeli security forces near the Azzun village in the northern West Bank. A soldier was also slightly wounded by a stone thrown by Palestinians.

On Thursday, 12 Israeli soldiers were wounded when a Palestinian in Jerusalem plowed his car into them and then fled the scene. On Friday morning, the Jerusalem court extended the detention of the suspect of East Jerusalem-based Sanad Al Tarman.

A second violent incident was reported on Thursday in Jerusalem’s Old City, where a border police officer near the Lion Gate, which is an entry point near Temple Square, was slightly wounded by gunfire. The shooting suspect Shadi Bana, 45, was shot by security forces after trying to escape the scene.

In a third incident, also on Thursday, a 20-year-old soldier was slightly wounded by gunfire near the Israeli settlement of Dolev in the West Bank. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with full consciousness. The Israeli security forces suspect that he was shot by a passing car and are trying to track down the perpetrator.

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old Palestinian named Yazan Abu Tabikh, a cadet of the Palestinian Police College in Jericho, was killed in clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin that broke out after the Israeli military invaded the city. Perform a security operation. The Israeli military is investigating the incident.

Reuters contributed to this report.