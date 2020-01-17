Israel is currently pumping gas to Egypt - Israel News

advertisement

In a milestone for bilateral relations, natural gas from Israel’s offshore gas reserves flowed to Egypt, the energy ministers of the two countries said.

Exports are generally viewed as an important development of Israel’s cold peace with Egypt, which was based on security, but has had virtually no trade, investment, or tourism relationship since the two sides signed a peace agreement more than four decades ago.

The Israeli gas is purchased from the Egyptian company Dolphinus Holdings, which has committed to buy 85 billion cubic meters worth an estimated $ 19.5 billion from the Leviathan and Tamar fields in Israel over 15 years. The gas is transported to the Idku gas liquefaction plant in Egypt via an underwater pipeline that connects the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula and Israel to be re-exported to Europe.

According to Israeli sources, part of the gas is also used for Egypt’s domestic needs, although the country has stopped importing gas as large new domestic reserves have been discovered in recent years.

The first exports to Egypt followed the start of Israeli gas exports to Jordan from the Leviathan field two weeks earlier for a three-month trial period. The Jordanian National Electric Power Company has agreed to purchase $ 10 billion worth of gas over a 15-year period.

The platform of the Leviathan natural gas field in the Mediterranean off the coast of Haifa, January 31, 2019. POOL New / REUTERS

Exports will also help Egypt consolidate its position as the linchpin for an emerging natural gas hub in the Eastern Mediterranean, which includes Cyprus.

On Wednesday, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told Reuters that Israel is talking to Egypt and India about exporting gas from the Eastern Mediterranean to India via the Suez Canal.

On Wednesday, Steinitz and his Egyptian counterpart Tarek El-Molla should inform the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum – an association of regional gas producers and consumers – that was founded a year ago about the developments. Steinitz would speak to energy ministers from Cyprus, Greece, Egypt, Italy, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority. At a conference in Cairo, participants should announce that the forum is upgrading its status to an international organization.

In addition to the Arab states, the group is the first regional organization to which Israel belongs publicly and officially. The Israeli delegation, led by Udi Adiri, Director General of the Ministry of Energy, worked with representatives of other countries to draft the forum’s constitution. Ministers are expected to ratify the document at the end of the conference.

Yossi Abu, the CEO of Delek Drilling, which controls Leviathan together with Texas-based Noble Energy, praised Wednesday’s news. “After years of dedicated and uncompromising work, today we have started piping gas to Egypt,” he said.

Abu added that this would not have been possible without the “stability and security” of the Israeli gas framework agreement, which would help the country “wean itself from coal and restore its reputation in the eyes of foreign gas companies”.

Reuters contributed to the reporting.

