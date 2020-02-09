The Israeli military blocked Palestinian agricultural exports on Sunday. This was the last escalation of a month-long trade war, which is also due to fear of renewed violence.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett instructed the military that it would not allow the Palestinians to transfer their products to Jordan via their land crossing, the West Bank’s only direct export route, to the outside world.

The Western-backed Palestinian Authority said that Israeli troops at checkpoints blocked supplies of vegetables that were on the move for export. According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s statement, vegetable exports to Israel last year totaled $ 88 million, representing 68% of the West Bank’s total vegetable exports.

The crisis broke out in September when the Palestinians decided to stop importing beef from Israel. The Palestinian Authority said that the majority of the 120,000 cattle they imported from Israel each month had been imported themselves, and therefore preferred to import directly from abroad. The move appeared to be aimed at reducing the Palestinians’ economic dependence on Israel.

Shortly after the September announcement, Israeli ranchers saw their market decline and put pressure on the Israeli authorities to take action. Mr. Bennett reciprocated by banning Palestinian beef and other products, which prompted the Palestinians to expand their boycott and stop importing Israeli vegetables, fruits, drinks, and bottled water.

The Palestinians say that their actions are helping to push Israel to lift its ban, while Israel says that once the Palestinians lift the livestock ban that triggered the crisis, normal trade will be restored.

The trade crisis is marked by an increase in violence due to the publication of President Trump’s West Asia plan, which the Palestinians have rejected. A week of protests culminated on Thursday with an early morning attack on Israeli soldiers that injured more than a dozen and clashes that killed four Palestinians.

