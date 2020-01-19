advertisement

The first dedicated lacrosse field in the Middle East was inaugurated last week as part of a national sports training center in Ashkelon, the Israel Lacrosse Association said.

In Israel, where football is king, field time is very important. According to a representative of the league, the sports often leave emerging sports like lacrosse to train in bumpy parks and on concrete basketball courts. Government figures in countries like England, Iceland and Germany show that they have more than ten times as many fields per million inhabitants.

“As an emerging sport in Israel, it was a tough fight for us to get on the fields,” said David Lasday, Israel Lacrosse’s chief operating officer. “We see our new national training center as a historic opportunity to promote sport in our region while doubling our commitment to the under-served periphery of Israel.”

Israel Lacrosse played the friendly matches for the Israeli U19 men’s national team in the new field. The team will compete in the U19 World Lacrosse Championships in Ireland this summer. The club also hosted 40 Jewish lacrosse players from across North America as part of the Israel Lacrosse Winter Service Trip.

Lasday told Haaretz that the field was paid for by a Ministry of Sports grant to “support the 2019 European Women’s Lacrosse Championship and crowdfunding fans from around the world.”

