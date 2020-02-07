A Jerusalem magistrate court sentenced a Palestinian suspect to an auto-ramming attack that injured 12 soldiers on Thursday, who were held for another 10 days.

Sanad Al Tarman is accused of plowing his vehicle into a group of Golani Brigade soldiers Thursday morning in Mitham Ha’tahana, central Jerusalem.

A 20-year-old soldier was seriously injured. His condition has improved at Shaare Tzedek Hospital, officials said on Friday, but he is still sedated and needs a ventilator in the intensive care unit. The 11 other soldiers suffered minor injuries.

The IDF said the 24-year-old al-Tarman had fled East Jerusalem from the site of the incident. The soldiers are all newcomers and have not shot at the suspect.

The suspect’s car was later found in Beit Jalah and later arrested at the Gush Etzion intersection in the West Bank.

A second violent incident was reported on Thursday in Jerusalem’s Old City, where a border police officer near the Lion Gate, which is an entry point near Temple Square, was slightly wounded by gunfire. The shooting suspect Shadi Bana, 45, was shot by security forces after trying to escape the scene.

Israeli rescue workers gather around the dead body of the Palestinian attacker in the old city of Jerusalem on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Mahmoud Illean, AP

In a third incident, also on Thursday, a 20-year-old soldier was slightly wounded by gunfire near the Israeli settlement of Dolev in the West Bank. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with full consciousness. The Israeli security forces suspect that he was shot by a passing car and are trying to track down the perpetrator.

In light of these incidents, the Israeli army has announced that it will buffer the armed forces in the West Bank. This decision was made “in accordance with the assessments of the situation that the IDF is carrying out on a regular basis,” the statement said.

The situation in the West Bank has worsened last week following the presentation of the American Middle East peace plan and statements by Israeli officials in favor of annexing parts of the occupied territory.