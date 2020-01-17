Israel Election 2019: Complete List of Elected Parties and Legislators - Israel Election 2019

In the midst of tense negotiations in the far-right party of Israel, the parties submitted their applications to the Central Election Committee on Wednesday evening before the country’s elections on March 2 and presented an election landscape that broadly corresponds to that in September.
The ideological consolidation that began in September continued, and the Israeli left hoped that a merger between Labor and Meretz would increase their chances. Other alliances exist, and the Kahanist fringe Otzma Yehudit finds its way out of the religious Zionist bloc.
Related articles
Likud, SEEN BY PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU
Likud advocates strict security policies in relation to Iran, Syria and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Benjamin Netanyahu said during the campaign that if he won another term, he would annex Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. After an area code, Likud gathered around his leader, who was charged with three corruption cases in which he denied any wrongdoing.
Gadi Yevarkan, previously with Kahol Lavan, traveled to Likud shortly before the party lists were released.
1 Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Yuli gemstone
3 Israel Katz
4 Gilad Erdan
5 Gideon Sa’ar
6 Miri Regev
7 Yariv Levin
8 Yoav Gallant
9 Nir Barkat
10 Gila Gamliel
11 Avi poet
12 Zeev Elkin
13 Haim Katz
14 Eli Cohen
15 Tzachi Hanegbi
16 Ofir Akunis
17 Yuval Steinitz
18 Tzipi Hotovely
19 David Amsalem
20 Gadi Yevarkan
21 Amir Ohana
22 Ofir Katz
23 Etty Atia
24 Yoav Kish
25 David Bitan
26 Keren Barak
27 Shlomo Karhi
28 Miki Zohar
29 Yifat Shasha-Biton
30 Sharren Haskel
31 Michal Shir
32 Keti Shitrit
33 Godmother Mula
May 34 Golan
35 Tali Ploskov
36 Uzi Dayan
37 Ariel Kallner
38 Osnat Mark
39 Amit Halevi
40 Nissim Vaturi
KAHOL LAVAN, Directed by Benny Gantz
After two competitions in a few months, the former military chief Gantz has become the only alternative to Netanyahu. Gantz, a well-known former IDF chief of staff, joined forces with right-wing Moshe Yaalon, a former defense minister, and former left-wing finance minister Yair Lapid to form the centrist Kahol Lavan party. The “cockpit” of the table was rounded off with Gabi Ashkenazi, a former chief of staff of the Israeli army.
Many predicted that the three-way marriage would not last after the April elections, but it conducted difficult coalition talks after starting to form a government in October. Gantz has called for peace to be made with the Palestinians while safeguarding Israeli security interests.
The list has not changed since September – except for the loss of Gadi Yevarkan, who was replaced by former party’s journalist Andrey Kozhinov, the party’s Russian-speaking spokesman.
1 Benny Gantz
2 Yair Lapid
3 Moshe Ya’alon
4 Gabi Ashkenazi
5 Avi Nissen grain
6 Meir Cohen
Latest news and analysis in your inbox
Thanks for signing up.
We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.
Click here
Oops. Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
try again
Thank you very much,
The email address you provided is already registered.
Conclude
7 Miki Haimovich
8 Ofer Shelah
9 Yoaz Hendel
10 Orna Barbivai
11 Michael Biton
12 Chili Tropper
13 Yael German
14 Zvi Hauser
15 Orit Farkash-Hacohen
16 Karin Elharrar
17 Meirav Cohen
18 Yoel Razvozov
19 Asaf Zamir
20 Izhar Shay
21 Elazar star
22 Mickey Levy
23 Omer Yankelevich
24 Pnina Tamano
25 Gadeer Mreeh
26 Ram Ben Barak
27 Alon Shuster
28 Yoav Segalovitz
29 Ram Shefa
30 Boaz Toporovsky
31 Orly Fruman
32 Eitan Ginzburg
33 Andrey Kozhinov
34 Idan Roll
35 Yorai Lahav Hertzanu
36 Michal Cotler-Wunsh
37 Einav Kabala
38 Tehila Friedman
39 Hila Shay Vazan
40 Yael Ron Ben Moshe
YaminaSEEN BY NAFTALI BENNETT
Yamina (formerly United Right), the main religious-Zionist bloc, won seven seats in the September 2019 elections, but was shaken by internal divisions that jeopardized its common future. They hurriedly announced that they would meet again in March, leaving the controversial Kahanist faction Otzma Yehudit behind.
Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked led the last competition, but was replaced this time by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett.
1 Naftali Bennett
2 Rafi Peretz
3 Bezalel Smotrich
4 Ayelet shaken
5 Matan Kahana
6 Ofir Sofer
7 Idit Salman
8 Sara Beck
9 Shirley Pinto
10 Orit Strok
11 Motti Yegev
12 Shuli Moalem-Refaeli
13 Yossi Cohen
14 Shai Maimon
15 Eli Ben Dahan
16 Roni Sassover
THE COMMON LIST, LEADED BY AYMAN ODEH
The alliance of four predominantly Arab parties broke into two parts for the April race – and the results were poor. The September show was much better with the band again. Under the leadership of the socialist Jewish-Arab Hadash Ta’al party and its popular leader Ayman Odeh, she managed to increase Arab participation to 15 seats, become the third largest party in the Knesset, and even lead the opposition. Arab parties have never joined government coalitions in Israel, but Odeh supported the idea of supporting Kahol Lavan in the Knesset to get rid of Netanyahu.
They present an unchanged board.
1 Ayman Odeh
2 Mtanes Shehadeh
3 Ahmad Tibi
4 Mansour Abbas
5 Aida Touma-Sliman
6 Walid Taha
7 Ofer Cassif
8 Heba Yazbak
9 Osama Saadi
10 Yousef Jabareen
11 Said al-Harumi
12 Jaber Asakila
13 Sami Abu Shehadeh
14 Sondos Saleh
15 Iman Khatib
16 Youssef Atauna
YISRAEL BEITEINU, SEEN BY AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN
Yisrael Beiteinu’s leader, Lieberman from Moldova, is regularly portrayed as the king of Israel. His refusal to join Netanyahu’s coalition after the April election triggered the September election. Likud and Kahol Lavan’s inability to pull him on their side made it impossible to avoid this new competition.
Lieberman has crucial support for the vast Russian-speaking population of Israel and firm, secular right-wing positions that conflict with religious parties and the left-wing side of Israeli politics.
Former IDF spokesman and director of the Jewish Agency, Olivier Rafowicz, is 15th.
1 Avigdor Lieberman
2 Oded Forer
3 Evgeny Sova
4 Eli Avidar
5 Julia Malinowski
6 Hamad Amar
7 Alex Kushnir
8 Mark Ifraimov
9 Limor gastric telem
10 Elina Bardach-Yalov
11 Shadi Halul
12 Alex Fridman
13 David Davidyan
14 Shahar Alon
15 Olivier Rafowicz
LABORATORY-MERETZ, SEEN BY AMIR PERETZ
To regain voters ‘favor, Labor, a dying powerhouse in Israeli politics, and its junior partner, Orli Levi-Abekasis’ Gesher Party, are united with Meretz.
The list is a mix of both legislators with two big surprises: Arab candidates who made up a large part of Meretz’s ability to cross the electoral threshold in September have been shunned; and the popular rising star Stav Shaffir, formerly of Labor, who joined an alliance with Meretz in April, has been completely removed.
1 Amir Peretz
2 Orli Levi-Abekasis
3 Nitzan Horowitz
4 Tamar Zandberg
5 Itzik Shmuli
6 Merav Michaeli
7 Yair Golan
8 Ilan Gilon
9 Omer Bar-Lev
10 Revital Swid
11 Esawi Freige
12 Haggai Reznik
13 Eran Hermoni
14 Mossi Raz
15 Emilie Moatti
UNITED TORAH JUDAISM, HEALTH MINISTER YAAKOV LITZMAN
United Torah Judaism represents ultra-orthodox Jews or Haredim of European origin. Successive coalition governments depended on the support of ultra-Orthodox parties, which traditionally made sectoral demands on major issues such as security and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The UTJ is primarily concerned with securing state benefits for Haredi men who are fully devoted to religious studies and are neither in military service nor at work.
1 Yaakov Litzman
2 Moshe Gafni
3 Meir Porush
4 Uri Maklev
5 Jaakow Tessler
6 Yakov Asher
7 Israel Eichler
8 Yitzhak Pindrus
9 Eliyahu Hasid
10 Eilyahu Baruchi
SHAS, LEADED BY INTERIOR MINISTER ARYE DERY
Shas (an abbreviation for Union of Sephardic Torah Observers) is allied with the UTJ and, like the UTJ, has been a fixture in successive governments and represents Haredi Jews from the Middle East. Its chairman, Arye Deri, previously spent two years in prison for bribery.
1 Arye Dery
2 Yitzhak Cohen
3 Meshulam Nahari
4 Yaakov Margi
5 Yoav Ben Tzur
6 Michael Malkieli
7 Moshe Arbel
8 Yinon Azoulay
9 Moshe Abutbul
10 Uriel Busso