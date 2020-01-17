Israel Election 2019: Complete List of Elected Parties and Legislators - Israel Election 2019

advertisement

In the midst of tense negotiations in the far-right party of Israel, the parties submitted their applications to the Central Election Committee on Wednesday evening before the country’s elections on March 2 and presented an election landscape that broadly corresponds to that in September.

The ideological consolidation that began in September continued, and the Israeli left hoped that a merger between Labor and Meretz would increase their chances. Other alliances exist, and the Kahanist fringe Otzma Yehudit finds its way out of the religious Zionist bloc.

Likud, SEEN BY PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

Likud advocates strict security policies in relation to Iran, Syria and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Benjamin Netanyahu said during the campaign that if he won another term, he would annex Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. After an area code, Likud gathered around his leader, who was charged with three corruption cases in which he denied any wrongdoing.

Gadi Yevarkan, previously with Kahol Lavan, traveled to Likud shortly before the party lists were released.

1 Benjamin Netanyahu

2 Yuli gemstone

3 Israel Katz

4 Gilad Erdan

5 Gideon Sa’ar

6 Miri Regev

7 Yariv Levin

8 Yoav Gallant

9 Nir Barkat

10 Gila Gamliel

11 Avi poet

12 Zeev Elkin

13 Haim Katz

14 Eli Cohen

15 Tzachi Hanegbi

16 Ofir Akunis

17 Yuval Steinitz

18 Tzipi Hotovely

19 David Amsalem

20 Gadi Yevarkan

21 Amir Ohana

22 Ofir Katz

23 Etty Atia

24 Yoav Kish

25 David Bitan

26 Keren Barak

27 Shlomo Karhi

28 Miki Zohar

29 Yifat Shasha-Biton

30 Sharren Haskel

31 Michal Shir

32 Keti Shitrit

33 Godmother Mula

May 34 Golan

35 Tali Ploskov

36 Uzi Dayan

37 Ariel Kallner

38 Osnat Mark

39 Amit Halevi

40 Nissim Vaturi

KAHOL LAVAN, Directed by Benny Gantz

After two competitions in a few months, the former military chief Gantz has become the only alternative to Netanyahu. Gantz, a well-known former IDF chief of staff, joined forces with right-wing Moshe Yaalon, a former defense minister, and former left-wing finance minister Yair Lapid to form the centrist Kahol Lavan party. The “cockpit” of the table was rounded off with Gabi Ashkenazi, a former chief of staff of the Israeli army.

Many predicted that the three-way marriage would not last after the April elections, but it conducted difficult coalition talks after starting to form a government in October. Gantz has called for peace to be made with the Palestinians while safeguarding Israeli security interests.

The list has not changed since September – except for the loss of Gadi Yevarkan, who was replaced by former party’s journalist Andrey Kozhinov, the party’s Russian-speaking spokesman.

1 Benny Gantz

2 Yair Lapid

3 Moshe Ya’alon

4 Gabi Ashkenazi

5 Avi Nissen grain

6 Meir Cohen

7 Miki Haimovich

8 Ofer Shelah

9 Yoaz Hendel

10 Orna Barbivai

11 Michael Biton

12 Chili Tropper

13 Yael German

14 Zvi Hauser

15 Orit Farkash-Hacohen

16 Karin Elharrar

17 Meirav Cohen

18 Yoel Razvozov

19 Asaf Zamir

20 Izhar Shay

21 Elazar star

22 Mickey Levy

23 Omer Yankelevich

24 Pnina Tamano

25 Gadeer Mreeh

26 Ram Ben Barak

27 Alon Shuster

28 Yoav Segalovitz

29 Ram Shefa

30 Boaz Toporovsky

31 Orly Fruman

32 Eitan Ginzburg

33 Andrey Kozhinov

34 Idan Roll

35 Yorai Lahav Hertzanu

36 Michal Cotler-Wunsh

37 Einav Kabala

38 Tehila Friedman

39 Hila Shay Vazan

40 Yael Ron Ben Moshe

YaminaSEEN BY NAFTALI BENNETT

Yamina (formerly United Right), the main religious-Zionist bloc, won seven seats in the September 2019 elections, but was shaken by internal divisions that jeopardized its common future. They hurriedly announced that they would meet again in March, leaving the controversial Kahanist faction Otzma Yehudit behind.

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked led the last competition, but was replaced this time by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett.

1 Naftali Bennett

2 Rafi Peretz

3 Bezalel Smotrich

4 Ayelet shaken

5 Matan Kahana

6 Ofir Sofer

7 Idit Salman

8 Sara Beck

9 Shirley Pinto

10 Orit Strok

11 Motti Yegev

12 Shuli Moalem-Refaeli

13 Yossi Cohen

14 Shai Maimon

15 Eli Ben Dahan

16 Roni Sassover

THE COMMON LIST, LEADED BY AYMAN ODEH

The alliance of four predominantly Arab parties broke into two parts for the April race – and the results were poor. The September show was much better with the band again. Under the leadership of the socialist Jewish-Arab Hadash Ta’al party and its popular leader Ayman Odeh, she managed to increase Arab participation to 15 seats, become the third largest party in the Knesset, and even lead the opposition. Arab parties have never joined government coalitions in Israel, but Odeh supported the idea of ​​supporting Kahol Lavan in the Knesset to get rid of Netanyahu.

They present an unchanged board.

1 Ayman Odeh

2 Mtanes Shehadeh

3 Ahmad Tibi

4 Mansour Abbas

5 Aida Touma-Sliman

6 Walid Taha

7 Ofer Cassif

8 Heba Yazbak

9 Osama Saadi

10 Yousef Jabareen

11 Said al-Harumi

12 Jaber Asakila

13 Sami Abu Shehadeh

14 Sondos Saleh

15 Iman Khatib

16 Youssef Atauna

YISRAEL BEITEINU, SEEN BY AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN

Yisrael Beiteinu’s leader, Lieberman from Moldova, is regularly portrayed as the king of Israel. His refusal to join Netanyahu’s coalition after the April election triggered the September election. Likud and Kahol Lavan’s inability to pull him on their side made it impossible to avoid this new competition.

Lieberman has crucial support for the vast Russian-speaking population of Israel and firm, secular right-wing positions that conflict with religious parties and the left-wing side of Israeli politics.

Former IDF spokesman and director of the Jewish Agency, Olivier Rafowicz, is 15th.

1 Avigdor Lieberman

2 Oded Forer

3 Evgeny Sova

4 Eli Avidar

5 Julia Malinowski

6 Hamad Amar

7 Alex Kushnir

8 Mark Ifraimov

9 Limor gastric telem

10 Elina Bardach-Yalov

11 Shadi Halul

12 Alex Fridman

13 David Davidyan

14 Shahar Alon

15 Olivier Rafowicz

LABORATORY-MERETZ, SEEN BY AMIR PERETZ

To regain voters ‘favor, Labor, a dying powerhouse in Israeli politics, and its junior partner, Orli Levi-Abekasis’ Gesher Party, are united with Meretz.

The list is a mix of both legislators with two big surprises: Arab candidates who made up a large part of Meretz’s ability to cross the electoral threshold in September have been shunned; and the popular rising star Stav Shaffir, formerly of Labor, who joined an alliance with Meretz in April, has been completely removed.

1 Amir Peretz

2 Orli Levi-Abekasis

3 Nitzan Horowitz

4 Tamar Zandberg

5 Itzik Shmuli

6 Merav Michaeli

7 Yair Golan

8 Ilan Gilon

9 Omer Bar-Lev

10 Revital Swid

11 Esawi Freige

12 Haggai Reznik

13 Eran Hermoni

14 Mossi Raz

15 Emilie Moatti

UNITED TORAH JUDAISM, HEALTH MINISTER YAAKOV LITZMAN

United Torah Judaism represents ultra-orthodox Jews or Haredim of European origin. Successive coalition governments depended on the support of ultra-Orthodox parties, which traditionally made sectoral demands on major issues such as security and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The UTJ is primarily concerned with securing state benefits for Haredi men who are fully devoted to religious studies and are neither in military service nor at work.

1 Yaakov Litzman

2 Moshe Gafni

3 Meir Porush

4 Uri Maklev

5 Jaakow Tessler

6 Yakov Asher

7 Israel Eichler

8 Yitzhak Pindrus

9 Eliyahu Hasid

10 Eilyahu Baruchi

SHAS, LEADED BY INTERIOR MINISTER ARYE DERY

Shas (an abbreviation for Union of Sephardic Torah Observers) is allied with the UTJ and, like the UTJ, has been a fixture in successive governments and represents Haredi Jews from the Middle East. Its chairman, Arye Deri, previously spent two years in prison for bribery.

1 Arye Dery

2 Yitzhak Cohen

3 Meshulam Nahari

4 Yaakov Margi

5 Yoav Ben Tzur

6 Michael Malkieli

7 Moshe Arbel

8 Yinon Azoulay

9 Moshe Abutbul

10 Uriel Busso

