It is not surprising that Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that Israel cede Arab cities near the West Bank border to the Palestinians, making Israeli Arab citizens citizens of a Palestinian state, as Haaretz’s Amir Tibon and Noa reported to Landauer.

Such a transfer is like a glove to someone who wants to undermine the Arab Israelis’ right to vote and be elected to office. It also fits his way of humiliation that Arab citizens grant a “right of return” to a shaky Palestinian state that doesn’t even have its own airport. Netanyahu proposed to compensate the Palestinians for the annexation of settlements. But this is nonsense: the compensation is paid with land, not with people.

The logic behind the proposal is to promote national purity rather than compensation. When TV star Rotem Sela asked a year ago, “When will anyone in this government tell the public that Israel is a state of all its citizens?” Netanyahu replied, “Israel is not a state of all its citizens.” According to the nation state law that we passed, Israel is the nation state of the Jewish people – and that alone. “Netanyahu certainly knows that a state that belongs to only a few of its citizens is not democratic.

It seems that Netanyahu, like Avigdor Lieberman, is trying to solve the contradiction between “democratic” and “Jewish” by playing demographic pranks: if all Israeli citizens are Jewish, Israel can be a state of all its citizens without undermining its Judaism , This is a sick logic since the steps required to ensure that all Israelis are Jews are themselves anti-democratic.

The two-state solution for two peoples has long been abbreviated to the “two-state solution”. Now purists insist on the full definition.

The fear is that the problems inherent in Judaism as a nationality would persecute Israel after the division. In an interview with Ayman Odeh published on January 13, my Haaretz colleague Ravit Hecht asked: “What do you mean when you talk about two countries? A Palestinian state and a Jewish state side by side or like your counterparts in Balad: a Palestinian state and a state of all its citizens? “Sometimes it looks like Balad’s platform is seen more as a Palestinian demand for Israel than as a threat to their own independent state.

Netanyahu’s proposal is based on the obsession with purity – see how African asylum seekers are treated. It is not for nothing that the denial of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state is a legal basis for denying someone the right to apply for office in Knesset elections, and it is an excuse for the rejection of Balad, the protested against Jewish statehood. But are the anti-democratic aspirations of the Zionist parties – population transformation and annexation of the territory, without, for example, the entire citizenship of the residents being made available – not the same as denying the existence of Israel as a democratic state?

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The Jews made a historical copy of the question of double loyalty and placed this burden on the Palestinians by portraying them as people torn between loyalty to their country and their own nation. But has the Israeli establishment denied diaspora Jews the right to equal citizenship in the countries where they lived? Have they lost the right to be considered French or German and have to accept to be considered second class citizens? that the country is not one of them? How would Israel react if, under the “Deal of the Century”, millions of American Jews lose their citizenship and automatically become Israeli citizenship to preserve a Jewish majority?

No law will help to solve this problem. Regardless of how the country is divided, it won’t solve the problem. The only way out of this paradox is ultimately a leap of faith into the pool of Israeli identity and nationality.