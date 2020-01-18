ISL | Cuadrat doubts the quality of the referee

advertisement

Bengaluru FC (BFC) head coach, Carles Cuadrat, criticized his players for the back errors against Mumbai City FC (MCFC). Gurpeeet Singh and Harmanjot Khabra were wrong, resulting in two ‘gift goals’ in favor of the home team in the Mumbai Football Arena.

The defeat did not change the ranking of the second placed visitor, who had rejected Sunil Chhetri’s offside goal.

The Spaniard, prowling around the BFC bank on the sidelines, called for foreign referees in the Indian Super League (ISL) to ensure better decision-making.

Referee R. Shrikrishna had whisted for offside after seeing the linesman lift the flag, just before Chhetri turned into position on the line at the left post for a shot high in the net from a difficult angle. Later in the game the striker received the yellow card for a different opinion.

With the third loss of BFC in 13 games and the second in a row against MCFC this season, Cuadrat commented: “We made some mistakes, but sometimes this happens in football. As I said before against the match against Mumbai City , if you admit, it becomes very difficult because they are very good defensively and they try to counter-attack. “

The coach added: “We have given them two presents, so congratulations to Mumbai (city) to receive so many presents. The referee made a nice gift (against MCFC) by not giving the goal to Sunil (Chhetri). I don’t understand … if I’m in a winger position and can see it, this linesman can’t see that. ”

BFC would have reached level 1-1 if the target had remained.

Cuadrat pointed out: “They don’t know the game. I’m sorry (to say so). This week we met on what everyone can do to improve football in India. We must bring foreign referees. ”

Defensive blunder

His team again committed a defensive blunder, as a result of which the home team doubled its lead through Amine Chermiti. Modou Sougou headed in the first goal.

Responding to the success that MCFC, coached by Jorge Costa, has against the ISL champion, the Spaniard was blunt. “I don’t really think it was a very good football game (for BFC), there was a lot of tension. Mumbai knew what to do. We also had a plan, but after 1-0 it changed. Mumbai has a plan and it works for them. ‘

He drew with a humorous note: “I tried to change things in every match against Mumbai to get the points, but it doesn’t happen. I will tell my defenders to try to reach the playoffs (from here) and try not to find Mumbai City in the playoffs. ”

The side of Costa is now fifth with five wins in 13 games and within reach of a place in the top four.

