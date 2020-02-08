Chennaiyin FC will continue their four-game winning streak and catch up in the play-offs when it faces defending champion Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) game on Sunday.

With 15 goals in the last four games, Chennaiyin is in the lead and striker Nerijus Valskis (12), who tops the scorer list, is the man to watch for.

After a poor start to the 2019-2020 season in which head coach John Gregory retired, the two-time champion under Owen Coyle did everything right.

However, CFC meets a tough customer in Bengaluru FC who has the talisman Sunil Chhetri in their ranks. The visiting team has not been dominant lately, but will try to win to secure their play-off position.

For Chennaiyin, Valskis, Rafael Crivallero and Maltese Andre Schembri have been in good shape in the last few games and have to go on so that the team can collect three points.

The host will miss the services of Anirudh Thapa, who is suspended.

FC Bengaluru is on the verge of reaching a semi-finals, but cannot afford to slip away as it tries to take the elusive top spot.

At the pre-game press conference, the team’s head coach, Carles Cuadrat, said Chennaiyin FC was in good shape and also battled for the top four spots, stressing the need to score three points.

“Chennaiyin is definitely in a positive mood. They also fight for the first four places. It is also an important game for them. But it is also our job to fight for our goals. We’re really going to bet on the three points. We can expect a really exciting game because when two teams fight for victory it’s nice, ”he said.

Cuadrat emphasized the importance of the first hit in the competition and said: “A lot is important in such games. For example, who is the first team to score the goal?

“The three games we lost were pleasant when the other team scored the first goal. We will try to be the first team to score. But we know that it won’t be easy. “

Custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be an important player for BFC alongside Chhetri, as he would have to keep the Chennaiyin striker at bay.

Game starts at 7.30pm on February 9th.

