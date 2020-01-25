Iskra Lawrence talks about the #AerieReal Spring 2020 Initiative, Product Picks

advertisement

Andrew Buda / Courtesy of Aerie

At 7 months pregnant, British model and self-care activist Iskra Lawrence I can’t stop smiling. Equipped with her favorite cycling shorts and comfortable knitwear, the #AerieReal role model is determined to get her Instagram followers to change the world for the better.

Lawrence sat down Us to speak at a press event in New York City about the #AerieREAL Change Initiative and the brand’s new spring 2020 campaign. “We have this incredible list of role models, but it’s really just about the makers of 2020 and how we can help and support them and shed light on their stories,” said the blonde beauty.

The campaign includes eight new women as part of the Aerie Role Model Girl Gang. The actress is one of this year’s newcomers Lana Condor, Actor and writer Beanie Feldstein, Actor and writer Hari NefTony award winning actress Ali Stroker, Sustainability activist Manuela Barón, Founder of Smile On Me Dre Thomas, DJ and wellness lawyer Tiff McFierce and scientist and CEO Keiana Cavéas,

But as the model said, the campaign is less focused on the stars than the way they impact the community. Aerie selects 20 benefactors who demonstrate that they are committed to improving the world by either helping the environment, promoting mental health, promoting body positivity, or developing another passion. The price? A $ 20,000 grant.

If you’re an environmental advocate participating in the competition, be sure to check out Lawrence’s hot tip! “The most important thing in the world right now is environmental issues, and I wish people could make them more digestible or less dangerous,” she said. “It would be really cool to see if there are more people who come up with an idea or create something that makes people feel like they can make a difference, even if it’s just one person.”

The British-born has been an aerie model since 2016. Two years earlier, the brand was among the first to stop touching up models in its ads and promised to show “real” women.

Lawrence is not only a role model for Aerie, but also an ambassador for the NEDA (National Eating Disorders Association). “I think the nicest thing is meeting the young women who have inspired you with something. It is incredible how you feel when you have a hard day or experience an emotional moment or – in my case – body dysmorphism, but knowing that this can really help people and save people’s lives makes it so important. “

2020 is a big year for Lawrence, especially as we are approaching her appointment in March. “Obviously I’m going to motherhood now and I want to tell more about it – and the imperfect stuff too. I want to show any difficulties I could have or go through,” said the expectant mother. “I also donate some money to my followers, who have infertility problems. “

She continued, “In almost everything you do, there is a way to give something back.”

Iskra Lawrence. Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Lawrence continued to rely on the essence of the brand during her pregnancy. “It was really cool because I either enlarged my aerie clothes or continued wearing them during my pregnancy,” she told us. “I don’t know if you saw anything in the store. We have bike shorts with a leopard print and a V-neck on the front. That means that you are flexible when your stomach expands or not.” Bike shorts are a godsend and I live in them. “

To participate in the #AerieREAL Change Initiative, go to ae.com and make sure you submit all requests by February 23, 2020. To add the bike shorts Lawrence is obsessed with, click here.

