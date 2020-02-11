GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) – A former Galena Park ISD employee is accused of inappropriate touching a 13-year-old with special needs.

Sergio Lopez, 68, was charged with assault and an arrest warrant was issued against him.

According to court records, Lopez was seen on video twice when he touched the teenager’s leg and kissed her face.

The teenager diagnosed with Cornelia de Lange syndrome was seen on the video that moved Lopez’s hand. Officials say the teenager has a very severe language disability that prevents him from communicating.

Galena Park ISD officials made the following statement regarding the incident:

“I can confirm that our human resources team, in collaboration with the transportation department, has investigated a former employee who has been with GPISD since February 2016. The investigation was launched as soon as the district became aware of a problem in January January 2020 no longer employed in the district. The district has made every effort to ensure the safety and welfare of all students and has reported the incident to the appropriate authorities. “

