Is former football superstar Vince Young from Texas right that college game is more fun for fans and players than the NFL?

Vince Young was probably the best quarterback ever to play for the Texas football program and the last to win a national title here.

The former legend of the Texas Longhorns football program VY didn’t have the best run in the NFL. The transition from college to the NFL was anything but smooth for him. From his own fans when he was with the Tennessee Titans to the exuberance of hype and expectations as a replacement for the Philadelphia Eagles, there are a few examples Young needs to forget.

But VY recently opened the discrepancies between the level of entertainment and the excitement between the college game and the NFL. Not surprisingly, he wasn’t looking in favor of the NFL compared to college football.

The Players Tribune, which was released earlier this week, examined in detail what happened to VY’s professional football career. This was a very good article that built a timeline from Young’s start in his football career and how his relationship with his family continued through his college stay in Texas until the end of his NFL run.

Here’s what the article specifically had to say about VY and its time in and opinion about the NFL.

The NFL, it’s not as fun as playing with your boys in high school. It’s not as fun as college is fun. It is no longer the playground. Maybe it shouldn’t be. In fact, it was hard for me to find the same joy in the game when I got into the NFL.

And just like a human being, I never saw the game that way after Pops died in 2009. What people don’t understand is that I didn’t just lose a mentor or a friend. I have lost a father. Heroes shouldn’t die. And I miss you to this day, pops. It’s a hole that will never go away.

Do you agree with Young?

The conversation between the NFL and college, which is better, is always very open and interesting.

The NFL game is not associated with the same loyalty that many fans have with their favorite college football teams. It’s a different kind of feeling to get to the tailgate on Saturday than for your favorite NFL team on Sunday.

But there is the same argument that favors the NFL that connects Fandom to local teams. And the NFL has an obvious argument that talent is better than college, and has been for a long time.

VY added an interesting attitude to this debate that gave a good insight into the development of his football career until the end of his run in the NFL.