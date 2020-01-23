Is this the end of Western monarch butterflies? - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

The number of western monarch butterflies has reached a historic low for the second consecutive year, raising fears that populations in California are in danger and may not recover.

Only 29,418 monarchs were counted at 240 locations along the state coast – only 2,200 more than last year, despite a greater research effort, according to the annual Thanksgiving census released Thursday by the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, a nonprofit that the annual census.

That is less than 15% of the insects that were registered a few years ago, when 200,000 to 300,000 of the orange and black butterflies flew to coastal California, clustered and clumped on trees. 1.2 million were counted in 1997.

As habitats shrink, populations falter on the threshold – 30,000 insects – that scientists think are needed to prevent the population from collapsing, Xerces biologist Emma Pelton said.

Every fall, volunteers count monarch butterflies along the California coast, which represents an area that traditionally represents most of the insect’s winter population.

“We hope we are wrong – that they spring back,” said Pelton. “If we’re right, we’ll know when they’re gone in two years and we can’t bring them back.”

According to Pelton, at least 20 resting places of monarchs have been considerably damaged or destroyed in the last five years. These sites – even the same trees – are where princes get food and shelter after spending the summer in Sierra Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Four more sites are currently threatened by development and a large number of sites must be restored.

Several of these lost locations are located in the San Francisco Bay Area, including Treasure Island, Yerba Buena Island. Santa Cruz County lost three sites and San Luis Obispo County lost six sites, including Gaviota State Beach.

People unwittingly destroy the princes’ houses when they cut or cut eucalyptus trees, Pelton said. These trees provide food and shelter for the butterflies during the winter months.

Some trees are felled for residential construction. Others are cut because their branches are believed to pose a threat to homes, she said.

It is not known how butterflies choose their winter home, where they have never been before. The butterflies now in coastal California are the descendants of insects that left last spring and laid eggs along their route to the Sierra Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Arizona highlands. Monarchs produce four to five generations a year, each with their own urge to move.

Last autumn’s counts in Alameda County found 31 butterflies on Albany Hill, an increase of 12 last year but a decrease of 1,000 at their peak in 1997. There was 1 butterfly in Fremont’s Ardenwood Historical Farm, a decrease of 66 last year and 25,000 in 1997. San Leandro Golf Course showed a revival compared to last year, to 702 from 192. But that is much less than its peak of 25,000. Only two butterflies were seen at Point Pinole of Contra Costa County, an increase over a previous year and a decrease of the 5,000 peak.

In Santa Cruz County, 1,997 butterflies were counted in Natural Bridges State Park, an increase from 1120 last year but well below the peak of 120,000. The famous Pacific Grove in Monterey County had 642 butterflies this year, against 815 last year and 45,000 at its peak.

There is new research that suggests that western princes are genetically linked to eastern princes, a finding that captivates hope for the resilience of the iconic species.

If the western princes were to disappear, their eastern insects could perhaps be introduced to our state, according to butterfly experts at the very first Western Monarch Summit in Carmel earlier this month. It is possible that our butterflies originally flew here from the east.

But it is too early to conclude that the DNA of Eastern and Western princes is identical, or that Eastern princes would replicate the spectacular migration phenomenon that we see here every fall and spring, according to biology professor at Emory University, Jacobus de Roode , which completes work on a major investigation into the genomes of the princes.

Protecting habitats – through state laws that shield hibernating locations and encourage conservation – is the best way to increase the number, according to the Xerces Society. It encourages the federal government to mention the monarch butterfly as an endangered species.

“They need legal protection – not just” in the book, “but in practice,” Pelton said.

This year, Xerces will work with California State Parks, Fiscalini Ranch and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation District to restore the monarch habitat in the Central Valley and at wintering locations along the coast. It also wants to collaborate with indigenous seed producers to increase the availability of milkweed, a source of butterfly food.

Without immediate action, they can disappear from the western landscape, said Scott Black, executive director of the Xerces Society.

While butterflies go, tourism also goes to places like Pacific Grove, he said, “and in the West we are losing the ability for our children to experience the majesty of monarch migration.”

More information about helping Western princes: savewesternmonarchs.org

Contribute observations of princes and milkweeds to the Western Monarch Milkweed Mapper: monarchmilkweedmapper.org

