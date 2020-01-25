advertisement

“We are subjects of time and time bids are gone,” wrote Shakespeare – the other, not Craig at the King Power Stadium.

But according to the headlines, Ole on Old Trafford has argued for more time, even if there are not many indications from the quotes that Ole has fallen on his hands and knees. Ole has promised more time, others tell us, which is very similar to our old friend, the dreaded voice of confidence.

Roy Keane was ready to fight Jamie Carragher on live TV for more time for Ole. And fans of other Premier League clubs are quite unanimous in their generosity when it comes to wishing Ole as much time as he wants.

Ole himself sounded like a man struggling with all the big questions after Burnley’s defeat this week.

“Of course a lot of thoughts go through me why we are talking here now.”

There is a lot to extract, as they say, in that six-marker. But in this restless world our focus is on time.

Does Ole earn more time? Is there merit in it? Is there more time for Ole? After all, the recovery of the top position of Manchester United is not the kind of project that you can complete in 5000 words if only you were given a special dispensation for another night.

Is it wise to give someone more time to travel in the wrong direction? Will it not take longer before you get back?

On the other hand, this is not really a race against the clock. There is no deadline.

Who says that United must be restored to his “rightful place” at any time?

Does time even exist? The B theory of time tells us that there is no past, present and future, that the flow of time is an illusion. Or, as Phil Neville said after the Burnley shame, “we are where we are”.

But the Daily mail has made a decision. “Every day without change is wasted,” Ian Herbert warned, after the United newspaper broke “stars” that arrived to be “pampered” at a Cheshire spa the morning after their last disgrace. Further proof that the ‘story’ has now been waved wildly from Ole. That he cannot even fall back on “United’s values”.

He probably lost the story forever the night he discovered that progress in City had to quench an entire team to throw them into the League Cup.

It floats further away from him every time a United midfielder hesitates and hits the ball sideways or backward.

Ole’s appointment was, of course, in the first place an attempt to turn back the time. And he did what was asked, took the wheel, restarted the club, restored dignity, blushed toxicity, lent them back the soul they had sold to Mourinho.

If time exists, it was really Ole’s time. A beautiful spring romance electrified by a night in Paris and a dubious handball.

If he had then redeemed his chips and handed over a revitalized institution to someone like Poch, the student would have shown something of the same sense of timing as the master, who had been saved at the right time.

Ole could have swapped forever on one of the big cameos, with Alec Baldwin’s one-scene stormer in it Glengarry Glen Ross.

But experts like Rio Ferdinand announced that Manchester United was back and demanded that Ole get what he wanted and all the time he needed. And United chief executive Ed Woodward offered Ole a three-year contract.

Unfortunately, there are no more three-year projects. Something fundamental has changed about the cult of the gaffer.

It probably all comes down to Klopp and Guardiola and their pervasive certainty about where they are going, even if they are not always sure how long it should take.

Momentum has become the new era. The modern gaffer must approach his task as an emergency in the climate. There is no precise deadline for saving the world, but you have to constantly convince people that you have turned things around and are heading in the right direction.

Although the gaffers are not entirely prisoners of results, they are certainly at the mercy of the story. Men like Sarri, Emery, Moyes and eventually even Poch could not keep the story on track. To convince everyone that the big plan was on schedule, or that there was even a big plan.

And it seems that the players have to convince as much as the fans. The Premier League has become a skittish place, with no one outside the top three who can string a few gigs together. Perhaps because the option is always at hand to change the manager. And to accept that we are where we are.

In a fairer world, every donor would have a period of four or five years to put their ideas into practice, such as a political term of office. Within that cycle, football players may have to take more responsibility for the trajectory of their own career.

But what did those political leaders ever do in the five-year term to save the world? They probably just win a League Cup in an election year – and promise a transfer warchest in the next window.

The disadvantage, for Ed Woodward, of appointing a club legend is that the heat is deflected elsewhere. On Wednesday evening, parts of Old Trafford suggested that Woodward join the Glazers on a bonfire. And Rio Ferdinand makes more demands and warns that children no longer wear United-shirts.

A dip in merchandise would certainly concentrate the mind. All this suggests that Woodward will soon be more concerned with his own story than that of his gaffer. And the CEO has already been active in the window.

Weeks after he presented his last Sky Sports Sunday supplement show, with the usual United survey, Neil Ashton has left journalism to become a PR consultant. His first customer is Manchester United.

“I not only want to change the perception of themselves (Woodward), but also the ownership of the club,” says Ashton.

The usual story: if you explain it, you lose.

Shortcut to the magical 110%

The Six Nations is looming and offers us more or less daily new opportunities to supplement our personal supply of motivational jargon.

We already notice, from U20 boss Noel McNamara’s opening bets, that the Irish youth will try to maximize all ‘zero-talent moments’.

But he also provided a jewel of wisdom that can be applied in all sports, in the constant search for performance improvements.

Asked about the degree of pressure and responsibility that his young prosecutors should bear, McNamara confirmed that he had done the math and asked each of his 37-person team to take ownership of only 2.7% of the fate of their Six Nations, which doesn’t sound heavy at all.

All known experience suggests that a few candidates are ready to round that down to 2.5%, but the vast majority will certainly go the extra mile and take 3% on their shoulders.

And according to my calculations, they should come close enough to the magical 110% that every team needs.

Expect the same number of squatters soon in a dressing room near you.

Giant goes for the GAA

The new Gaelic football rules will have many unintended consequences. Striking loopholes for cynicism and chicanery that nobody has yet considered.

On the Irish researcher GAA Podcast this week Tony McEntee identified such a deviation; that it is better to take a red card than a black one in a game. Go to the sin-bin and your team will not get much extra time, but will be sent away and they will be back at 15.

That sounds like a potential health and safety issue the next time an attacker has to be brought down “without mercy.”

Fortunately, there have been at least clarifications on the advanced brand.

So now we know that an attacker who catches the ball in the large parallelogram is entitled to four steps without anyone putting a finger on him.

Another boost for the big man – or at least a promising route to the goal for the man with the giant pass.

